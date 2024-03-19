 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

You should probably know... Notre Dame just won its 3rd Gaelic Football National Championship in a row

A dynasty

By Joshua Vowles
/ new

Something that may have slipped off of some of your radars is that Notre Dame’s Gaelic Football team just won the National Championship after taking down Navy in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Against Navy... on St. Patrick’s Day... in a “football” sport... Gold Seaters are wiping tears away from those wrinkled eyes.

Seriously though — LIGHT GRACE HALL UP!

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...