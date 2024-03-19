You should probably know... Notre Dame just won its 3rd Gaelic Football National Championship in a row

Something that may have slipped off of some of your radars is that Notre Dame’s Gaelic Football team just won the National Championship after taking down Navy in Salt Lake City, Utah.

NOTRE DAME GETS THE NATTY IN GAELIC FOOTBALL!



3peat baby! pic.twitter.com/ouUKEYsuf9 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 17, 2024

Against Navy... on St. Patrick’s Day... in a “football” sport... Gold Seaters are wiping tears away from those wrinkled eyes.

Seriously though — LIGHT GRACE HALL UP!