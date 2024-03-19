You should probably know... Notre Dame just won its 3rd Gaelic Football National Championship in a row

Something that may have slipped off of some of your radars is that Notre Dame’s Gaelic Football team just won the National Championship after taking down Navy in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NOTRE DAME GETS THE NATTY IN GAELIC FOOTBALL!— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 17, 2024
3peat baby! pic.twitter.com/ouUKEYsuf9
Against Navy... on St. Patrick’s Day... in a “football” sport... Gold Seaters are wiping tears away from those wrinkled eyes.
Seriously though — LIGHT GRACE HALL UP!
Notre Dame Gaelic Football took home the cup on St Patrick’s Day after a strong 3-peat defeat over Navy at Zions Bank Stadium in Salt Lake City. Catch the replay on ESPNU on Tuesday 19 March! #gaelicfootball #espn #notredame #navy #USNavy #ncgaa #GAA @ESPNU @NCGAA @USNavy pic.twitter.com/R34egOfAc3— ☘️ Wicked Shamrock ☘️ (@Wickedshamrock) March 18, 2024
