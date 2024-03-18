Let’s get this out of the way, right away, and no other way to start this column than the following:

WE ARE OFFICIALLY STARTING THE LIAM ENTENMANN FOR THE TEWAARATON AWARD CAMPAIGN RIGHT HERE

Hop on board folks, there is room on our bandwagon and more to come in our “Notes and Thoughts” section.

Had to get that out there and out of the way, okay, now onto everything else...

Growing up a fan of all things Notre Dame, and especially growing up a fan of Notre Dame football, I felt there were three teams that I could not ever be a fan of - the University of Southern Cal, the University of Miami and the University of Michigan...and there is not a lot more that I take joy in, than seeing those three teams get beat in sports.

I have a lot of good friends who are University of Michigan graduates / fans and while I genuinely was happy for them when they won the football national championship this year, there is nothing like Notre Dame playing the Michigan Wolverines (insert USC and Miami as well) and beating them. To note, I have been to Ann Arbor four times to see the Irish play the Wolverines in football and I am 0-4. So I know what punishment feels like (and especially go back and watch the highlights from the 2011 ND vs Michigan game in AA, yep, I was there in person. P-A-I-N.).

So Saturday felt good, it felt really good....and on an unnaturally windy day in South Bend in front of a packed house at Arlotta, our Irish took it to the Wolverines and won convincingly by a final score of 19-9. It was a similar score to last year’s 18-8 victory and it was great to see our Notre Dame squad put together a complete team performance and win going away. The sweet, sweet nectar of victory against one one our biggest rivals, that was satisfying.

We moved to 5-1 on the year and now have a week’s break before the ACC portion of our schedule gets underway when the Syracuse Orange come to visit South Bend on Saturday, March 30th.

I was lucky enough to be at Arlotta for the game against UM, it was awesome to be there in person for another Irish win and there is lots for us to get into as we get things underway here.

But first, the Irish were wearing green tops and bottoms with blue and gold stripes and our patented gold helmets. Looking smooth right here.

Okay, let’s get after it...

First Quarter

The game got underway with some good back and forth, with Michigan primarily having possession, but Notre Dame eventually went onto the man-up and as the time had just expired on the minute penalty, Devon McLane scored off a feed from Chris Kavanagh to get the Irish up 1-0. As the quarter moved on, there was an excellent save by Liam Entenmann that then led to a bad clear by ND and then a penalty on Jake Taylor to get Michigan on the man-up. There was a nice passing sequence from the Wolverines on the man-up and they got it home to tie the score at 1-1 with 6:34 left in the quarter. As we went to the TV timeout, Coach Kevin Corrigan was pretty animated in the team huddle following the goal, letting the boys know what he thought of their play up to that point. The Wolverines then went up 2-1 on a shot that went in with one second on the shot clock, a tough spot for the Irish to give up a goal there. The score remained 2-1 until Jordan Faison drove down the side and ripped it past the goalie to tie it up at 2 with 3:15 to go. Notre Dame won the ensuing faceoff, got it into the offensive zone and we called a timeout as Colin Hagstrom was being hounded by two Michigan defenders. It was a good TO call by the coaching staff as this was an important possession, and coming out of the huddle we took advantage as Pat Kavanagh came from behind X to get in front for a goal to get us up 3-2 with 2:55 to go. Michigan then won the faceoff that led to a fast break goal to get to it back even at 3-3. And that is where we would end as the first quarter came to a close.

GOAL IRISH!



Faison gets some room and ties us up at 2 with 3 minutes to play in the 1st.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/jrcXVd0W86 — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) March 16, 2024

Second Quarter

The scoring by our Irish got started on a beautiful play where Pat Kavanagh and Devon McLane did some great pick action behind the net, Devon rolled out front and scored from in close to make it 4-3 Irish. Colin Hagstrom won the ensuing faceoff, the Irish brought out the second line midfield and Max Busenkell caught Michigan in some defensive confusion, drove down the left side and scored a top shelf goal making it 5-3. The next Irish goal came on a failed Michigan clear, there was a ground ball pick up by Pat Kavanagh, it eventually got into the stick of Eric Dobson, he made a great spin move and went upper corner with a rocket to make it 6-3 Irish. This scoring outburst caused a timeout Michigan as they looked to collect themselves. To note, I noticed here in the second quarter that Max Manyak was taking a prominent position on the faceoffs on the sidelines, sure the coaching staff was using his eyes as an extra set of them on the sidelines to monitor what was taking place across the faceoffs.

We then saw an insane save by Liam Entenmann to keep it at 6-3, there was a tremendous pick off of a pass by Ben Ramsey, he cleared it himself and after some good passing, Jake Taylor hit it home from in close off a feed from Eric Dobson to get to 7-3. Next we saw an awesome Pat Kavanagh feed to a cutting Jordan Faison in front to make the score 8-3 Irish (this was just a pretty play) with 6:46 to play. Chris Kavanagh would make it 9-3 Irish about 30 seconds later as he drove from the side and shot low to get it past the Michigan keeper. We then saw some more back and forth, the Irish got possession and called timeout with 4:28 to go until halftime. Faison ended up with the ball after the stop in play, did a spin move to get in front and he made it 10-3 with 4:06 to go (another hat trick for Jordan). Finally, we saw another tremendous save from Liam against Mikey Boehm before UM got one back to get it to 10-4. And that is where we would be with the quarter ending and halftime upon us. An awesome 7-1 goal advantage to our Irish in this quarter.

McLane with his second of the day!



Irish lead 4-3. Watch on ACCN.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/mnjKysEP1d — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) March 16, 2024

Third Quarter

Let’s call this the quarter the “Taylor / Kavanagh Twelve” and not sure if I have ever seen anything like this in a quarter. Jake Taylor scored six goals in the third quarter and every single one of them was assisted by either Pat or Chris Kavanagh. You heard that right, it was a 12 point quarter by our starting Irish attack across 6 goals and 6 assists:

Jake from Chris in front to go up 11-4.

Same thing, Chris to Jake in front to make it 12-4.

Jake inside from Pat, ridiculous pass and goal to make it 13-4.

Then the play of the game so far, just an unreal defensive effort from the Irish to cause the turnover as Michigan tried to clear, Chris scooped it to Jake in front for the goal to make it 14-4 Irish.

Pat to Jake Taylor in front, his sixth on the day, what a pass from Pat, Irish go up 16-5.

BTB from Pat Kavanagh to Jake Taylor who also went BTB. Jake’s seventh goal of the day to make it 17-5.

In between all that, we saw Andrew Greenspan come in for some faceoff work; we saw at least four tremendous saves from Liam on two different man-up opportunities for Michigan; we saw a nice one on one move by Will Angrick to get his first goal of the day.

We once again outscored the Wolverines by a score of 7-1 in the quarter to take a commanding 17-5 lead heading into the fourth.

What a quarter for our Irish, absolutely our best / most complete quarter of the year by far here in 2024.

Taylor gets his hatty and Chris Kav ties his career high with his 4th assist of the day!



Watch on ACCN.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/dsH2snTdcV — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) March 16, 2024

Pouring it on.



Chris Kav ➡️ Taylor and that's a new career high in assists for Chris!



Watch on ACCN.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/mRZ9FAkFNu — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) March 16, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Michigan started off the scoring in the quarter on a nice feed inside to make it 17-6. The Wolverines then went on the man-up, and stop me if you have heard this before, but an UNREAL save again by Liam and we then clocked off the rest of the penalty. The Wolverines got another goal to make it 17-7 and then there was some good back and forth for a few minutes before Michigan got their third in a row to make it 17-8 with 7:34 to go. The Irish stopped the scoring run as Pat Kavanagh scored from Chris Kavanagh to make it 18-8 Irish. Michigan would get the next one to make it 18-9 before Fisher Finley put one home to make it 19-9 with 2:17 to go. By this point Alex Zepf had come on in reserve and he made a nice save himself toward the end as well.

That is where we would finish as the final score would be 19-9 Irish and we moved to 5-1 on the year.

C Kav ➡️ P Kav



The Irish starting attack has now combined for 20 points today as the Irish lead 18-8.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/W82xC819og — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) March 16, 2024

IRISH WIN!



Jake Taylor and Chris Kavanagh led the Irish with 7 points each as the Irish dominate #18 Michigan at Arlotta!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/okRuibNNXq — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) March 16, 2024

Notes and Thoughts

Okay, getting back into it the way we started this whole article: Liam Entenmann should be the frontrunner for the Tewaaraton Award which is handed out annually to college lacrosse’s best player. Dating back to 2010, it has been nothing but attackmen that have won the award. And prior to that, from 2001 - 2010, it was either a middie or an attackman who took things home. It’s about time that the greatness that is Liam Entenmann is finally rewarded with the highest honor in all of college lacrosse. Let’s start the campaign now! And those of us who have had the chance to watch Liam for all these years, we know what type of player and leader he is for our Fighting Irish. He showed out in Philly last year as the best player across Championship weekend and he has been excellent this year, with his best game of the season this past Saturday. There were at least four or five highlight saves and four to five goals that he absolutely stole from Michigan. Coach Kevin Corrigan had this to say after the game as I asked him about Liam: “I think, you know, our guys said it in the locker room after the game, and I said it to them, that I think we are looking at one of the best goalies that’s ever played the game. And I don’t know that there is a better goalie in the world right now than Liam and I think he showed it today. He was all over the ball, he stole some from them.”

Let’s fire up the band, let’s shout it from the rooftops....Liam Entenmann is the best player in college lacrosse in 2024. Who’s coming with me?!?!?

So many awesome plays from the @NDlacrosse win today, but this one takes the cake. Hey @Tewaaraton, here’s the best player in the country, regardless of position. This year, it’s time for your award to be bold and recognize the greatness that is Liam Entenmann. ☘️ https://t.co/Wto1K6tF4f — Drew Brennan (@drewbrennan77) March 17, 2024





Liam Entenmann becomes the 4th goaltender in program history to reach the milestone!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/vnLDmXkIGJ — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) March 16, 2024

During the first quarter, Coach Corrigan was heated throughout and then in between quarters he really let the team know how he felt about their play in the first fifteen minutes. There were some uncommon miscues by our Irish on our clears, things were not looking crisp and the coaching staff wanted to make sure that the Irish were not sleep walking in this matchup. The Wolverines came out and were doing a great job winning faceoffs and gaining possession there during the opening stanza, and as the quarter came to an end, you could tell that Coach was unhappy about what he had seen up to that point. In our interviews after the game, here is what Coach Corrigan had to say about that opening fifteen...”We just had not played good simple lacrosse in the first quarter. We felt like in the second quarter it felt like we had the ball the whole quarter. The first quarter it felt like we didn’t because we weren’t winning faceoffs, we weren’t playing good offense. I think it is true if we go back and chart the minutes, I’m guessing we were on the negative side in the first quarter and certainly on the positive side in the second quarter. Time of possession’s a big thing, it’s important in terms of opportunity, but it’s also important in terms of rhythm and your guys feeling comfortable and all that. When you’re on the short side of that, it becomes hard. Again, a combination of factors in that we didn’t clear the ball well in the first quarter, we didn’t faceoff well and we had short possessions...the next thing you know we probably played four or five minutes of offense if we were lucky in that first quarter.”

Starting in the second quarter, the wing play by the Irish on the faceoffs (primarily Ben Ramsey, Carter Parlette, Ross Burgmaster and Will Donovan) really improved. Again, we asked Coach Corrigan about this after the game and he had this to say about the faceoff unit as a whole, and specifically the adjustments we made in the second quarter which changed the game: “Our faceoff coach, Coach Wellner, did a nice job of mixing up what we were doing so that they couldn’t come out there and just roll into what they were doing every single time. They had to start adjusting to us and I think that kind of put them back on their heels a little bit and our guys were able to battle and get some wins.” He added even more, “Well again, a combination of them (ND faceoff unit) really being all in sync together, knowing what we were trying to accomplish. Disappointed that we gave up a fast break on a faceoff in the first half, we hate that, we like to consider that something we don’t want to do at all for an entire season, much less starting in the first quarter of a game, giving up one like that. But from that point on, our wing play was terrific, our faceoff guys did exactly what we need them to do. Sometimes it’s not their job to win the ball, sometimes it’s their job to give us two seconds, tie them up and give us a chance to get in there and, you know, win it in another way.....and that can be disconcerting to the other team. And so, when we started working as a unit, I think everybody came out ahead.”

Overall, our faceoff unit was 17-32 on the game (53%) and as we have said many times before in our columns, it’s great that we can rely on multiple players at the faceoff dot as Colin Hagstrom had probably his best outing of the year so far as he was 9-15 on the afternoon.

The ND shortsticks (Ben Ramsey, Carter Parlette, Nick Harris and Christian Alacqua) came to play today, I thought this was another really strong outing from them on the afternoon, not only on the faceoff wings, but also in our regular defensive sets. Carter Parlette was particularly strong on the faceoff wing and ground balls, we talked about the great individual play by Ben Ramsey in our defensive set, and additionally, Danny Parker and Tyler Buchner got some run in the fourth quarter. I thought Danny Parker did a good job while out there which can only mean good things as we continue to add depth to that position across the rest of the season.

We talked about it in the third quarter, but what a show put on by Jake Taylor, Pat Kavanagh and Chris Kavanagh. I asked Coach Corrigan about the three of them after the game as they accounted for 20 points on the afternoon (10 goals and 10 assists). If you can believe it, he thinks this unit can still get even better: “Here’s the thing, Jake Taylor hasn’t played a fall until this year, right, he’s missed two falls and two preseasons. Pat Kavanagh hasn’t played in the past two falls. Chris Kavanagh didn’t play this fall, neither Pat nor Chris was playing at 100% until about a week before the season started. So, not that we expect we are going to get 20 points out of them every game, but we think there’s still growth to be had with that group. They’re still, you know for what you want to say they have been together for a while, but really when you look at the field time it’s not as much as you might imagine. So it’s nice that they’re getting that time now and really starting to flourish....and there’s still growth there.” Sign me up if there is still an opportunity for these three to get better across how they play together.

Let’s give some credit where credit is due....I liked what I saw from the Michigan man-up unit. They were stymied a few times by Liam and his great goaltending, but that was a unit that had a nice set-up to it, some crisp passing and some overall great ball movement. They found seams and multiple times they hit a man open on the backside with some slick passing. Dare I say they looked eerily similar to how our Irish man-up unit moves the ball? Kudos to the Michigan coaching staff there and the players on that aspect of their squad.

Shawn Lyght, and this was noted on the call of the game by Quint Kessenich, great work by him getting at least two run outs where the Irish were able to gain possession after a shot by Michigan. These plays can go unnoticed sometimes in games that aren’t close, but this is something that I am sure the coaching staff and keen observers of Irish lacrosse picked up on over the course of the afternoon. Awesome work by Shawn, he continues to just impress during his freshman campaign.

Another game where Notre Dame held a ground ball advantage. We won the ground ball battle 38-30, and when you consider that we won the faceoff battle 17-15, that means that in regular play we got to six more ground balls than the Wolverines. That right there is how and why games are won. It’s the hustle plays where players dig deep showing up on the stat sheet.

Michigan had seven man-up opportunities while Notre Dame had one? And ND’s chance came early in the first quarter so we spent the rest of the game either six on six or man-down. It did certainly seem like the refs were being fairly lenient on Michigan as there appeared to be more than one slash or push in the back with possession that they let go on the Wolverines. But in the end, it’s all even more impressive that in a game that we had six less man-up opportunities, we still won by ten goals.

Lots of subs got into the game in the fourth quarter, great to see so many of the boys out there with the game well in hand. And awesome to see the Georgia duo of Fulton Bayman and Fisher Finley get into the score sheet as Fulton fed Fisher inside for a nice goal to get our 19th and final tally on the day.

Fred’s Pics

As always, at the bottom of this article will be some of the pics that Fred Assaf took while at the game. And yes, that first pic is Fred and me after the game meeting up on the field for a selfie. We had to hold off the paparazzi (and kids looking to get our autographs) to get this photo, they were hounding us all day to try and get this pic of the two of us! All photo credits to Fred Assaf.

What’s Next

The Irish get some much needed time off as we don’t have a game this upcoming weekend. This will be a good chance for the team to get some rest and for the coaching staff to do some self-scouting with the ACC part of our schedule looming. Here is how Coach Corrigan said they would spend the off week: “We have work to do. We know that. We are going to look at the film and evaluate, we know there were things we could do better and we’re going to work on those things. We also, this is a great time, kind of in the middle of the season, to evaluate what are we missing as we look at, you know, the landscape of college lacrosse and who we’re going to be playing and all that. What are we missing right now that we might need at some point in the next five weeks? So this gives us a chance to take a deep breath, evaluate what we’ve done, what we need to do, and then spend a week working on ourselves. We don’t have to prepare for a game, we don’t have to prepare for what somebody else is doing, we really just need to look at ourselves and see how we develop individually and collectively.”

The next matchup will be at Arlotta on Saturday, March 30th, the day before Easter. The Syracuse Orange come to town for a 2 PM EST tilt. Currently, the Cuse are 7-2 on the year and they will have matchups against Duke and Hobart prior to the game so they will come to South Bend having played eleven games compared to our six. So five more games than us which can be looked at from both sides of the coin (plusses and minuses) at this time of the season.

From here on out, everything ratchets up for our Fighting Irish. We have five games to go in the regular season and every single one of them will be a battle as we take on Syracuse, Duke, Cornell, North Carolina and Virginia in that order. We will be facing some serious offenses in the weeks ahead as some of the best attackmen in the country will be going up against our Irish defense. Getting this portion of our schedule off to good start with a win over Syracuse will be an absolute key to the back half of our slate.

From what we have seen from Syracuse so far this year, it is a much improved squad led by sophomore Joey Spallina who already has 57 points (24 goals and 33 assists). It is starting to look like the Syracuse teams of old as they are loaded with skill talent and the ball moves quickly across their sticks. Both their losses have come in overtime as they lost to Maryland and then Army. Both games were winnable in the extra session as the Orange had the game winning goal disallowed due to a crease violation against the Terps and then they missed a wide open net against the Black Knights that would have ended that contest as well. Had they won both those games, they would be the #1 ranked team in the country right now. From an overall standpoint, they have a very impressive win against Johns Hopkins which took place a little over a week ago.

Sure the ND coaching staff and players will be looking forward to the Syracuse vs Duke game which takes place this week on Wednesday the 20th in the Dome. We will learn a lot about our future opponents that night in what promises to be an awesome matchup.

Be on the lookout for the next “Exit 77” podcast where David Brogan will join me to give our thoughts on the Michigan game, while also previewing Syracuse. Hoping to get that out early this week before spring break, and as well, check out the awesome work that our friends at 18Stripes put out as they had a really good write-up previewing the Michigan matchup.

Okay folks, looking forward to hopefully being back at Arlotta in person on the 30th and if I am able to get to it in the week off, will look to try and get an article written during the bye week.

As always, Let’s Go Irish!!