The Big Dance is set for the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Niele Ivey and her Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball team have already conquered the ACC Tournament, and are looking at a run for a national championship.

From the ND Press Release:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — For the second consecutive season, the road to the NCAA Championship runs through South Bend. On Sunday, No. 2 Notre Dame learned it will host the first and second rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament and face Kent State to kick it off. It is Notre Dame’s 29 overall appearance in the Big Dance. Notre Dame’s top-ranked ACC offense is led by the three-headed monster that is Sonia Citron, Hannah Hidalgo and Maddy Westbeld. During the ACC Tournament, the three combined for an average of 53.7 points, 18 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game. Their names pepper the ACC statistical rankings as well. Hidalgo leads the conference with 23.3 points per game and the nation with 4.6 steals per game. Citron has the best free throw percentage in the ACC (90.2 percent), and Westbeld is one of just four ACC players posting at least 14 points and 9 boards per contest. Notre Dame is 71-26 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 24-4 in the First Round.

Should the Irish win in the first round, they will face the winner of the Ole Miss Rebels and Marquette. A HUGE red flag is that the South Carolina Gamecocks are sitting there with the #1 seed. Full brackets out in a bit...