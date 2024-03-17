EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: The GREAT NAMING OF NAMES for Notre Dame Football in 2024

Joshua arrives to the podcast machine with a sober mind and body on St. Patrick’s Day to continue the great tradition of THE GREAT NAMING OF NAMES for Notre Dame Football. This is a tradition that only continues because Brendan loves it so very much, and if you don’t like it, you can let him know. I’m just an innocent voice.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.

You can listen in the podcast player below, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.