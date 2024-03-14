Throwback Thursday: Former Notre Dame Football Player, Ken MacAfee

Following my last story which explored the thrilling world of the Bengal Bouts, I’ve got something extra special lined up for you today. Prepare to step back in time as we delve into the pages of my second book and uncover a gripping excerpt from the legendary clash between Ken MacAfee and the formidable Ross Browner in the 1976 Bengal Bouts tournament. Get ready to witness history in the making as these two titans of the ring go head-to-head in a battle for the ages. Let’s lace up our gloves and dive right in!

Basically I just wanted to stay in shape during the offseason and that’s why I decided to train for the Bengal Bouts. I first got involved during my freshman year. I was supposed to fight Doug Becker but he ended up getting pleurisy in his lungs. Since we were the only two heavy weights they ended up cancelling the fight. The next year I did it again. Doug Becker beat Jim Browner for the heavy weight title and I lost to Ross Browner by a split decision in the super heavy weight title fight. It was less of a competitive thing for me and more a great way for me to stay in shape during the offseason. However, I wasn’t completely new to the sport. I had done some boxing in high school. My hometown, Brockton, Massachusetts, was also the hometown of Rocky Marciano. My head football coach in high school was married to Rocky’s sister; and so I had always been interested in boxing. But after that fight against Ross Browner I decided that was enough boxing for me. It was fun, and his win was a worthy call. Ross and I had a pretty good rumble that year in the final. Preparing for the Bengal Bouts took a lot of hard work and dedication from a lot of people.

I did the worst thing you could possibly do as a boxer; I knocked him down in the first round. He got up at the count of nine and I expended too much energy attempting to finish him off. I had worn myself out. By the third round I could barely breathe because I had overdone it in the first round. He definitely got some good licks in during that fight but he didn’t knock me down. Win or lose it was helpful for keeping in shape and staying prepared for football. Boxing is such a taxing sport. In professional boxing they fight for 15 three-minute rounds. In Bengal Bouts we would fight for three two-minute rounds. I can’t imagine fighting for 45 minutes. I have a great respect for professional boxers. They are in phenomenal shape to be able to fight like that.

More Echoes From the End Zone: Ken MacAfee

Kenneth Adams MacAfee, Jr. started his journey in Brockton, Massachusetts, the hometown of Rocky Marciano. His head football coach at Brockton High School, the Brockton “Boxers,” was married to Rocky’s sister and so MacAfee not only played football but also pursued his interest in boxing. At 6’5” and 225 pounds, MacAfee had the breaking speed of a tailback and the sure hands of a wideout, and began to excel for the Brockton Boxers as a sophomore. In both his junior and senior seasons MacAfee led the Boxers to the scholastic “Super Bowl,” the state championship game, where they won two consecutive state titles. MacAfee finished his high school football career with 23 touchdown receptions and in his four years at Brockton high school, the Boxers were 33-3-1 and MacAfee was selected as a first-team All-American. And this was just the beginning of MacAfee’s tremendous football journey. He went on to play football for both Ara Parseghian and Dan Devine at the University of Notre Dame, played alongside two outstanding quarterbacks in Rusty Lisch and Joe Montana, won the national title in 1977 and went on to play football in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers. How did this outstanding football player from Brockton, Massachusetts, go on to become an oral surgeon with his own practice and also lecture at Harvard University? This is Ken MacAfee’s story.

I was recruited by quite a lot of schools. I kept a file of all the schools that were recruiting me; 205 schools in all sent me letters while I was in high school, trying to convince me that I should play football for them. And of course back then you were allowed to make unlimited college visits, which isn’t the case today. You could spend an entire year visiting schools if you wanted to. I scheduled 20 visits and ended up visiting 12 schools in total. Once I visited Notre Dame, it became the benchmark. Every school I visited before or after Notre Dame was compared to the visit to ND. Finally it occurred to me, if I’m comparing all of these schools to Notre Dame, I should just go to Notre Dame. I was using Notre Dame as my benchmark and nothing else could compare to what Notre Dame had to offer.

It did not take the Notre Dame Value Stream long to rise to the top and emerge as the clear path for MacAfee.

Notre Dame had won the national title in 1973 and my freshman year was the following year. ND winning the national championship was certainly a factor when it came to making my decision. I knew that ND was going to win and I wanted to win in college. Academically, no other school could compare to Notre Dame. I was interested in pursuing dentistry or medicine and a lot of schools were not supportive of a football player who wanted to study premed in college. Notre Dame was in a class all its own in that respect. I looked at Notre Dame, USC, Rice, Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina: a lot of schools in the SEC. I didn’t want to be at a school that had athletic dorms because you’d never get any time away from the athletic culture. Notre Dame distributed the athletes evenly in every dorm on campus as opposed to putting all of the football players in a football dorm. That was very appealing to me. USC and Rice didn’t have athletic dorms either, but they couldn’t compare to ND.

My host during my visit to ND was tight end Mike Creaney. My recruiting visit to Notre Dame was the worst trip of them all. There were 20 – 25 recruits visiting campus that weekend. A bunch of us got stranded in Chicago and couldn’t make connecting flights to South Bend because it was foggy, raining and snowing; so they put us on a bus and we got to campus around one in the morning. The coaches met us at the bus station and took us over to the Morris Inn. The next day we got to go to a Notre Dame Hockey game and ND beat Michigan Tech, who was the reigning national champion in hockey. ND beat them twice that weekend. On Saturday night we went to the ND men’s basketball game, where they beat UCLA and snapped the Bruins’ 88 game win streak; and Mike Creaney looked at me and said, “Multiply this by at least 10 and you have a Notre Dame football game.” On Sunday, all of the flights were still cancelled so we got to stay an extra night at Notre Dame. On that particular Sunday, the Notre Dame football program was holding their national championship banquet, which we got to attend since we were still there. My conversations with Ara that weekend were pretty eye opening for me. He said he’d be more than happy for me to pursue medicine or dentistry, and that he already had several football players who were pursuing similar paths. He told me that if I had to miss practice in order to complete my class work or prepare for a test that was no problem. Academics came first at Notre Dame. It was so amazing to speak to Ara like that. He was such a legend. You just wanted to fold yourself under the table.

The Notre Dame Years

Most football players feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to play under one legendary coach during their time in college, but MacAfee had the opportunity to play under two Notre Dame legends, Ara Parseghian and Dan Devine. Although each coach had their own coaching style, the Notre Dame Value Stream showed MacAfee the benefits of each and allowed him to grow and learn under each man’s guidance.

My roommate freshman year was Harry Woebkenberg from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati. He ended up leaving after our sophomore year. When we were freshmen, Ara announced that he was going to retire. Our first inclination was that we should transfer. Then we thought, what are we talking about?! This is Notre Dame. We’re not going to transfer anywhere better than this! We didn’t know much about Dan Devine when he came in. We knew he had been a head coach with the Green Bay Packers and the University of Missouri, but we also knew that he hadn’t had much success at Green Bay so no one really knew what to expect out of him.

Parseghian was a very forceful head coach who had control of everything. Devine was a very soft-spoken guy who deferred a great deal of the day-to-day coaching to his assistants. Parseghian called all of the offensive plays and was very much involved in the week’s preparation while Devine sat in his tower and watched practice from above. But in the end they both won national championships. Parseghian had an infectious personality and the guys really enjoyed being around him. Devine was reserved and soft spoken and wasn’t very popular among the players but his assistant coaches were great and we responded very well to them.

Part of what draws you to play a sport like football is the competition. There is the competition that occurs against other teams, and then there is also the competition that occurs within the team to win a starting position in the various positions. The latter can either bond you as a team, or it can become divisive as it did during MacAfee’s time at Notre Dame. But no matter what challenge the game threw at them, the Notre Dame Value Stream was always there to help them work through it and overcome adversity.

There was a great deal of separation among the team. A lot of guys thought Joe Montana should be the starter and some thought Rusty Lisch should be the starter. There was a great deal of controversy around the quarterback position, even within the team. Joe came in on three separate occasions during his sophomore year when we were losing in the fourth quarter and we won each one of those games. Most notable was the Air Force game; we were down 30- 10 with 10 minutes left in the game and he brought us back to win 31-30. Then against North Carolina, we were losing 14-3 and Montana threw an 80-yard touchdown pass with a minute left. Everyone knew what his abilities were, unfortunately he got hurt in spring practice (before his junior year season) and had to sit out a year.

When he came back everyone was confident in his ability but the coaches were unsure as he had been out a year. Instead of giving him an opportunity they started Rusty Lisch. Lisch was a great athlete but he was not a good quarterback. He ended up playing for the St. Louis Cardinals as a defensive back. Montana was just a better quarterback and most people were of this same opinion, but Devine thought Lisch should get the starting nod. When we were losing 10-0 to Purdue in the first quarter, Devine put in Gary Forystek. Forystek was known for his passing game and so he came out passing. Then he took this really awful hit that ended up breaking his neck. It was the first time I had ever seen an ambulance come out onto the field. After they took Forystek off the field Devine put Lisch back in but we were still in the same quandary that we were in before and so then he went to Montana. Montana’s first pass was to me. He threw this wounded duck of a ball to me. A Purdue linebacker stepped in front of me with 60 yards of green grass in front of him and snatched the ball but he ended up dropping the ball. After that Joe settled down. We came back to beat Purdue by a score of 31-24 with 17 unanswered Notre Dame points in the fourth quarter. After that win, the rest is history; we didn’t lose another game the rest of the year. He proved his abilities that year, which gave him great opportunities moving forward into the NFL.

