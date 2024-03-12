ACC TOURNAMENT: Notre Dame will face Georgia Tech in the first game of the day

The Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament in Washington D.C. begins today and the Notre Dame Fighting are playing in the first game of the day. Micah Shrewsberry’s boys are the #12 seed and will take on the #13 seed, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 1:00 on the ACC Network.

Despite Notre Dame’s poor 12-19 record (7-13 in the ACC) the Irish did manage to sweep the Yellow Jackets during the regular season. While that should inspire confidence in Notre Dame’s chances of winning, the two wins were both single-digit tough victories. Notre Dame is going to need to get HOT from the floor, and that means the three ball needs to be there for Braeden Shresberry and Markus Burton (and anyone else that wants to step up).

If the Irish get by Georgia Tech, they’ll face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday at 2:30.

23_24_MBB_MBBT_Bracket_15Team.pdf