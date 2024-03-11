Notre Dame Baseball Swept by Virginia Tech

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team began ACC conference play this weekend, traveling to Blacksburg, VA to play the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Irish pitching struggled through the weekend and the offense wasn’t enough to keep the team in any of the games, with the Hokies going on to win all three for the sweep.

Game 1: Notre Dame 3 (9-3, 0-1) - Virginia Tech 11 (9-3, 1-0)

Win: Brett Renfrow, VT (4-0)

Loss: Ricky Reeth, ND (0-1)

In the top of the first inning Notre Dame took the initial lead, scoring on a sacrifice fly from Connor Hincks. Virginia Tech answered over the first two innings though, scoring four runs and taking the lead. In the third inning David Glancy singled to drive in another Irish run and cut the deficit to two.

Glancy knocks an RBI single to score Spence, and we chip away at the VT lead.



M3

☘️ 2

— Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 8, 2024

Virginia Tech answered again right away, scoring a run each in the third and fourth innings to take a 6-2 lead. One more run came across for the Irish in the fifth inning but Virginia Tech ran away with the game following that, scoring five more runs in the sixth inning for the win.

Game 2: Notre Dame 5 (9-4, 0-2) - Virginia Tech 10 (10-3, 2-0)

Win: Wyatt Parliament, VT (2-0)

Loss: Tobey McDonough, ND (1-1)

Save: Brady Kirtner, VT (1)

Virginia Tech opened the scoring in game two and took control of things right from the beginning. Over the first five innings the Hokies scored six runs and had a commanding lead before the Irish even found the scoreboard. In the fifth inning Brady Gumpf doubled home two runs to cut into the lead.

David Glancy in the seventh and Simon Baumgardt in the eighth both homered for the Irish to bring the score within one. Virginia Tech again pulled away late, scoring four runs in the eighth inning for the 10-5 win.

Game 3: Notre Dame 8 (9-5, 0-3) - Virginia Tech 11 (11-3, 3-0)

Win: Griffin Stieg, VT (2-1)

Loss: Matt Bedford, ND (1-2)

Save: Jordan Little, VT (1)

Virginia Tech again took the early lead in game three, scoring four runs in the first three innings. Simon Baumgardt got a run back for the Irish in the fourth before Virginia Tech added another in the fifth.

@BaumgardtSimon drops an RBI single in the outfield, and Hincks speeds home to score!



T4

☘️ 1

— Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 10, 2024

Notre Dame added to runs in the sixth inning, first on a Connor Hincks single and then a Tito Flores fielder’s choice. Virginia Tech added five runs over the next two innings before David Glancy homered for the Irish to make it a 10-4 game. The Hokies scored their final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth and entered the final inning leading 11-4. In the ninth inning Notre Dame got to work on a comeback. First Joey Spence hit a solo home run to make it 11-5. David Glancy reached on an error to bring home another run, followed by a single from Connor Hincks and a double from Tito Flores to make the score 11-8. That was all Notre Dame would get though and their comeback fell just short for the sweep.

@Joey_Spence_2 hits his first homer of the season to lead off the ninth!

Up Next

Notre Dame stays in Virginia for the week to play two midweek games against the Radford Highlanders. Over the weekend they travel to Florida for a three game series against the Florida State Seminoles and former head coach Link Jarrett.