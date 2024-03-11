NFL Draft 2024

8 Notre Dame players participated in the 2024 NFL Combine, and helped, hurt, and confirmed their overall draft projections. With the pro day still couple of weeks away, I wanted to take a first stab at where the draft eligible ND players will land.

Joe Alt: Round 1 Top 10

Joe Alt dominated the combine. He showcased freak athleticism and size. There wasn’t much he could do to boost his stock as a top 10 pick, but he all but guaranteed it with his performance. He is one of the top overall players and his draft position will be dictated by the run on quarterbacks/receivers in the first few picks.

Joe Alt has an unofficial 9.83/10.00 #RAS.



This would rank him 23 out of 1293 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Damn.



(via @MathBomb) pic.twitter.com/psYZMlpqwX — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 3, 2024

Cam Hart: Round 4

Hart had a very solid combine and while he didn’t test off the charts, his size/fluidity in the drills turned a lot of heads. Hart could go anywhere from round 2-6, so I put him right in the middle. I think if he gets his 40 under 4.5 in the pro day, he could slide into the third round.

Really good rep from Cam Hart.



Extremely fluid at 6’3”. pic.twitter.com/GDsUJXcEp7 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 1, 2024

Blake Fisher: Round 5

Fisher had a fine, but slightly disappointing combine, when many thought this would be an arena he could dominate. He could have jumped up the boards if he tested off the charts, but is projected as a mid-late round tackle project with a lot of upside.

Audric Estime: Round 5

Estime had a very up and down combine. He had explosive jumps and looked very fluid in the positional drills. However, he ran a much slower than anticipated 40, with a 4.72. While this theoretically shouldn’t matter to anyone who tracked MPH or watched film, it unfortunately does matter. Estime will look to get his time down to the mid 4.6 range at the pro day, but until then, his stock has slipped.

Javonatae Jean-Baptiste: Round 6

JJB showed very well at the combine, despite battling a stomach flu the night before. Im curious how he will show at the Pro day when he is fully healthy. He put out fantastic tape down the stretch and showed plenty of athleticism all season.

America isn’t talking enough about Javontae Jean-Baptiste’s insane stiff arm in the Notre Dame-Stanford game last night. That’s a DE looking like Barry Sanders, guys. pic.twitter.com/3fmtOH19yR — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) November 26, 2023

Marist Liufau: Round 6

Liufau has been ALL over the board when it comes to draft projections. He has great length and has flashed great potential in his career. He highlighted his versatility at the combine, but didn’t blow anyone away. I’ve seen him anywhere from round 4-7.....though I generally err on the side of caution with LBs.

LB Marist Liufau Official NFL Combine Results

HT: 6-2 1/8

WT: 234

40: 4.64

Arm: 34 1/4

Hand: 9 7/8 pic.twitter.com/zXu3wfJNJm — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) March 1, 2024

Sam Hartman Round 7

Hartman’s best performance at the combine was his hair and personality. He comes across as a leader and someone who you would want on your team as a backup quarterback. He’s a fan favorite everywhere he goes, but his arm definitely didn’t blow anyone away. A team will take a flier on him late as he has too much experience and production to pass up.

Sam Hartman is without question, a beautiful man. ‍ pic.twitter.com/qjjoETR4sd — Just Cece (@JustCeceSports) March 7, 2024

JD Bertrand Undrafted

Bertrand unfortunately was not able to run at the combine due to a foot injury. He needed to run/highlight his strengths in positional drills for a team to draft him. If he is full go at the Pro day, my tune might change, but I can’t confidently say he will get drafted if he can’t get some verifiable data down.

Thomas Harper: Undrafted

I simply have no idea what he will run/look at the pro day. Until then, I have a hard time seeing him drafted. He’s got great tape, but so did Tariq Bracy.

Bonus Holy Cross Edition

Jalen Coker: Round 5

Coker did himself some serious favors by jumping out of the gym at the combine. He caught the ball extremely well and grabbed the attention of some big time names, including Steve Smith Sr. There is a chance 2 HC players get selected, which is something I am incredibly proud of.

Did I mention he can jump......42.5in vert topped all WRs at the combine

Get Jalen Coker in aqua & orange ASAP https://t.co/OlqzztgKqi pic.twitter.com/XA3kpT0KVe — King of Phinland (@KingOfPhinland) March 4, 2024

CJ Hansen: 7th Round

Hanson is a BIG boy who ran very well. Teams are always in the market for big, athletic guys who can play multiple positions.