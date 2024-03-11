EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: Sprinkling some salt on Notre Dame’s spring football

Joshua and Brendan found an abandoned mine and grabbed a couple of microphones to talk about the beginning of Notre Dame Football’s first spring practice (sort of). In this episode:
- HELLO!
- Fish tales grabbing a deal when you can get it.
- Joshua defends Tik Tok.
- Dad rock is making a comeback in a place that it never existed.
- Ill-equipped to raise teens.
- REVIEWS!
- The greatness of The Princess Bride.
- Dropping Jimmy Clausen bombs on CJ Carr.
- Going balls deep.
- Notre Dame’s starting offensive line - like is this really going to be the starting five?
- How valuable are centers in the NFL Draft?
- Notre Dame’s wide receiver room is just built differently this year. Like... there are options available that we normally don’t see in South Bend.
- Revisiting 2024 QB recruiting rankings.
- Italian kings.
- Ulysses S Grant and the best US presidents ever.
- Villains on Notre Dame’s football team.
- You can’t force a nickname (most of the time).
And much more weaved in and out of the show.
Loading comments...