EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: Sprinkling some salt on Notre Dame’s spring football

Joshua and Brendan found an abandoned mine and grabbed a couple of microphones to talk about the beginning of Notre Dame Football’s first spring practice (sort of). In this episode:

HELLO!

Fish tales grabbing a deal when you can get it.

Joshua defends Tik Tok.

Dad rock is making a comeback in a place that it never existed.

Ill-equipped to raise teens.

REVIEWS!

The greatness of The Princess Bride.

Dropping Jimmy Clausen bombs on CJ Carr.

Going balls deep.

Notre Dame’s starting offensive line - like is this really going to be the starting five?

How valuable are centers in the NFL Draft?

Notre Dame’s wide receiver room is just built differently this year. Like... there are options available that we normally don’t see in South Bend.

Revisiting 2024 QB recruiting rankings.

Italian kings.

Ulysses S Grant and the best US presidents ever.

Villains on Notre Dame’s football team.

You can’t force a nickname (most of the time).

And much more weaved in and out of the show.

