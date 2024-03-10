The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are ACC champions once again after a 55-51 win over the NC State Wolfpack in the ACC Championship game. Notre Dame beat four straight ranked opponents in the ACC Tournament, and are on fire right now as they head into the NCAA Tournament.

March Madness y’all!

From the ND press release:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team earned its fifth Atlantic Coast Conference championship and first since 2019 with a 55-51 victory over NC State on Saturday afternoon. The Irish closed out the title game with a 12-2 run while the Wolfpack managed to connect on just one of their last nine field goal attempts.

Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame with a game-high 22 points while Maddy Westbeld scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half. Sonia Citron joined Hidalgo and Westbeld in playing all 40 minutes of the game and chipping in 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Citron started three-for-three from the floor, including a three-pointer as the Irish earned an early lead in the game. The Wolfpack had an answer for her, and the game turned into a track meet with no fouls and a combined 24 points before the media break. Offense was harder to come by for the final 4 minutes of the quarter, which ended 15-14 in favor of NC State.

Despite scoring 14 in the second quarter, Notre Dame had to work for every point. Five players scored in the quarter, with Hidalgo leading the way with 5. She drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving Notre Dame its largest lead of the day at 28-22. The Wolfpack closed out the half just 2-10 from the floor.

Notre Dame struggled to rebound coming out of the locker room. Baldwin started to dominate in the paint, but she also had three fouls midway through the third quarter.

The Wolfpack built a six-point lead with 7:09 remaining in the game but the Irish rallied with back-to-back three pointers from Westbeld and two buckets from Hidalgo to take a two-point lead with 1:28 remaining. Single free throws from Citron and Hidalgo cemented the victory in the game’s final minute.

Notre Dame will now have just under two weeks off before NCAA Tournament play. The Irish will find out their seed on March 17.