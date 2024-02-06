Did you know that the final National Signing Day for the 2024 college football recruiting cycle is tomorrow? Since we’re not expecting any type of news on that for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, let’s break out the triple-option.

JESUITS FOR HIRE

The head coaching vacancy with the Boston College Eagles is a pretty quirky storyline within college football — given the way Jeff Hafley left for the Green Bay Packers as their new defensive coordinator. It speaks volumes to the difficulty for the next coach in terms of competing in the new CFB landscape.

John Brice lays out a couple of different scenarios with Notre Dame connections. One is the possibility of Notre Dame defensive line coach, Al Washington, being named the new BC head coach. The most likely hire for BC at the moment is Bill O’Brian who just took over as the new offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes. If O’Brian does bolt for Boston, Brice talks about the possibility of Tommy Rees taking over as the OC in Columbus.

JD BERTRAND SUPERSTAR

The Senior Bowl has come and gone, and of Notre Dame’s five players in Mobile, it was JD Bertrand that stood out the most to pretty much everyone involved.

NEWCOMER MEET AND GREETS

Notre Dame welcomed quite a few new members of the football team this winter between early enrollees of the 2024 recruiting class and the transfer portal. The Irish did a solid for the media and the fans by holding press conferences for the new guys. There are a lot of articles and video coverage out there from this... here’s a little taste.

STRONGER

The Loren Landow era has begun in the weight room at Notre Dame.