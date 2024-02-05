EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: 5 Random Questions about Notre Dame DL Rylie Mills

It’s time to start a full roster breakdown for Notre Dame Football, and we’re doing it the best way we know how... with a random question generator.

First up for the Fighting Irish is defensive lineman #99 Rylie Mills from Lake Bluff, Illinois.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.

You can listen to the show in the podcast player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.