Before we as Notre Dame football fans (and college football fans as a whole) have even had a single season under the new 12 team college football playoff, there is already a lot of momentum for a change to the system. That momentum is almost solely from the Big 10 and SEC.

The change, as SI’s Ross Dellenger lays out — would be quite remarkable.

A 14-team playoff model is being socialized that would grant 3 AQs each to Big Ten/SEC, 2 AQs each to Big 12/ACC, 1 AQ to G5 + 3 at-large, sources tell @YahooSports.



The model is not finalized & is not the only option. More discussion/vetting is expectedhttps://t.co/n5TUg76jRQ — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 28, 2024

14-team playoff model

3 AQs each to Big Ten/SEC

2 AQs each to Big 12/ACC

1 AQ to G5

3 at-large

Granting more automatic qualifiers to the SEC and Big 10 than the rest of the conferences would further cement what is already happening as those two conferences rise above the rest.

How would this affect Notre Dame? While we can’t accurately go back over the last few years and put together a bracket due to the PAC 12’s demise and the conference realignment that went along with it — we can speculate a little bit (if you feel like banging your head on a table).

What we can say is that Notre Dame’s playoff path could become harder than the 12 team version. The Irish would still only be able to be ranked/seeded #5 at best. The difference here is that the format would still likely have the #5 seed playing the #12 seed — but that #12 seed won’t be the group of five team.

Just spitballing:

As far as “making the playoff” is concerned, I don’t think there will be big difference for the Irish other than a slightly better possibility of a two loss Notre Dame team making the cut — if the schedule is tough enough (maybe).

Honestly, the biggest effect of the 14 team playoff plan might just be in the form of the next round of conference realignment which some experts claim could be on the menu later this summer.

Cool.