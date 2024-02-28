 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: NFL Combine Schedule for Fighting Irish Players

When will ND players be featured this week/weekend?

By Philip Gough
Notre Dame v Stanford Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

The NFL Combine is starting in Indianapolis this week and The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are have players participating. I will be breaking down the performances after the combine, highlighting how it impacted their NFL Draft stock once it is completed.

The schedule breaks down as follows:

Thursday 2/29

On field workouts for Defensive Lineman and linebackers

Notre Dame Participants:

JD Bertrand
Marist Liufau
Javontae-Jean Baptiste

Notre Dame v Stanford Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Friday 3/1

On field Workouts for Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

Notre Dame Participants:

Cam Hart

Bench Press for Defensive Lineman and Linebackers

ND Participants:

JD Bertrand
Marist Liufau
Javontae-Jean Baptiste

Saturday 3/2

On Field Workouts for Quarterbacks, Runnings Backs, Wide Receivers

ND Participants:

Sam Hartman
Audric Estime

Bench Press for Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

ND Participants:

Cam Hart

Notre Dame v Stanford Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Sunday 3/3

On Field Workouts for Offensive Lineman and Specialists

ND Participants:

Joe Alt
Blake Fisher

Bench Press for Quarterbacks, Runnings Backs, Wide Receivers

ND Participants:

Sam Hartman
Audric Estime

Notre Dame v Stanford Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Monday 3/4

Bench Press for Offensive Lineman and Specialists

ND Participants:

Joe Alt
Blake Fisher

