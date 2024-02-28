The NFL Combine is starting in Indianapolis this week and The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are have players participating. I will be breaking down the performances after the combine, highlighting how it impacted their NFL Draft stock once it is completed.
The schedule breaks down as follows:
Thursday 2/29
On field workouts for Defensive Lineman and linebackers
Notre Dame Participants:
JD Bertrand
Marist Liufau
Javontae-Jean Baptiste
Friday 3/1
On field Workouts for Defensive Backs and Tight Ends
Notre Dame Participants:
Cam Hart
Bench Press for Defensive Lineman and Linebackers
ND Participants:
JD Bertrand
Marist Liufau
Javontae-Jean Baptiste
Saturday 3/2
On Field Workouts for Quarterbacks, Runnings Backs, Wide Receivers
ND Participants:
Sam Hartman
Audric Estime
Bench Press for Defensive Backs and Tight Ends
ND Participants:
Cam Hart
Sunday 3/3
On Field Workouts for Offensive Lineman and Specialists
ND Participants:
Joe Alt
Blake Fisher
Bench Press for Quarterbacks, Runnings Backs, Wide Receivers
ND Participants:
Sam Hartman
Audric Estime
Monday 3/4
Bench Press for Offensive Lineman and Specialists
ND Participants:
Joe Alt
Blake Fisher
