The NFL Combine is starting in Indianapolis this week and The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are have players participating. I will be breaking down the performances after the combine, highlighting how it impacted their NFL Draft stock once it is completed.

The schedule breaks down as follows:

Thursday 2/29

On field workouts for Defensive Lineman and linebackers

Notre Dame Participants:

JD Bertrand

Marist Liufau

Javontae-Jean Baptiste

Friday 3/1

On field Workouts for Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

Notre Dame Participants:

Cam Hart

Bench Press for Defensive Lineman and Linebackers

ND Participants:

JD Bertrand

Marist Liufau

Javontae-Jean Baptiste

Saturday 3/2

On Field Workouts for Quarterbacks, Runnings Backs, Wide Receivers

ND Participants:

Sam Hartman

Audric Estime

Bench Press for Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

ND Participants:

Cam Hart

Sunday 3/3

On Field Workouts for Offensive Lineman and Specialists

ND Participants:

Joe Alt

Blake Fisher

Bench Press for Quarterbacks, Runnings Backs, Wide Receivers

ND Participants:

Sam Hartman

Audric Estime

Monday 3/4

Bench Press for Offensive Lineman and Specialists

ND Participants:

Joe Alt

Blake Fisher