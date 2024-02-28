What are the “Bengal Bouts” at Notre Dame?

Last week, Notre Dame played host to the electrifying 94th Annual Bengal Bouts. Now, I’ll be honest – as a student, boxing wasn’t exactly my cup of tea. I never quite found myself ringside at one of these epic tournaments, though I did have friends who threw their gloves into the ring, so to speak. Yet, chatting with folks recently, I stumbled upon a surprising revelation: not only do many people not know about the Bengal Bouts at Notre Dame, but they’re also in the dark about their storied origins and the noble cause they support. So, let’s lace up our gloves and step into the ring of history as we unravel the fascinating tale behind Notre Dame’s Bengal Bouts.

(The below excerpt is from the Bengal Bouts website.)

Dual Mission

The mission of Bengal Bouts is to develop men who are rooted in charity to become the best boxers they can be, and raise money for the Holy Cross Missions in Bangladesh.

Last year, Bengal Bouts raised over $250,000 and educated 129,000 children.

Holy Cross Missions in Bangladesh

Founded by the legendary Knute Rockne, Notre Dame Men’s Boxing has fundraised for the Holy Cross missions in Bangladesh for the past 94 years. In a country the size of Wisconsin containing half the population of the United States, eighty percent of the people live in extreme poverty, making under two dollars a day. The Holy Cross Priests, Brothers, and Sisters attempt to battle poverty by providing education and health care to the people of Bangladesh.

The Congregation of Holy Cross has schools, churches, and healthcare facilities throughout the country, but they focus a large percentage of their efforts on 13 parishes located in the remote rural areas of Bangladesh. In these villages, Holy Cross works with economically disadvantaged tribal communities and provides them the tools to combat poverty and injustice through education. The Congregation of Holy Cross runs some of the most prestigious schools in the country and makes the opportunity for education available to everyone.

The funds raised by the Bengal Bouts have built primary and technical schools as well as health care clinics. They have paid for the education of impoverished high school and college students, providing young men and women with the skills to support their families now and into the future. Everyday Bengal Bouts is changing the lives of the boxers in the program and their Bengali friends on the other side of the world.

A Storied Program

Legendary football coach Knute Rockne first organized boxing at Notre Dame in 1920. Yet it is the purpose of raising funds for the Holy Cross Missions in Bangladesh that truly gave the Bengal Bouts its identity in 1931. Coach Dominic “Nappy” Napolitano ’32 ’33 solidified this identity of service combined with sportsmanship and safety as Director and Coach of the Bengal Bouts for over 50 years. His words, “Strong bodies fight, that weak bodies may be nourished” became the motto of the Bouts.

In 1955, Sports Illustrated columnist Bud Schulberg remarked the Bengal Bouts under the direction of Nappy “established the ideal atmosphere of sportsmanship, safety and lack of any commercial taint.”

Schulberg noted that if you attend the Bengal Bouts “you’ll see boys battling harder for the University championships than some heavyweights have fought for the championship of the world. You will see contestants beautifully conditioned and boxing under rules of safety precaution that have precluded any serious injury…Here are boys who will fight their hearts out in the five-day tournament for pride and the pure sport of it…”

Commenting on the tradition of safety, Schulburg quoted Nappy: “This is a contest, like any other sport…In a sense, it is the purest contest we have. When it ceases to be that, stop it [the bout]. Don’t let the boy get hurt.”

Schulburg concluded: “Out at Notre Dame this stocky, paternal little fellow Nappy, the genial coach and directory for the bouts; the handball champ, philosophical Father Tom Brennan; the campus Knights of Columbus chapter which sponsors the bouts; and the boys who keep punching from bell to bell can show you what boxing can be like at its honest best.”

The tradition of sportsmanship, safety and competitive spirit in amateur sport lives on in today’s Bengal Bouts.

Bengal Bouts: 2000-2010

The 2000 tournament marked the 70th year of the historic event. Boxing legend Mohammad Ali made a special guest appearance at the finals.

Tom Biolchini continued the tradition of successful Biolchini’s in the Bouts with his third straight championship. In 2001, Pete Ryan capped a brilliant career with his fourth decisive victory in an upper division.

The charity aspect flourished – $77,000 was presented to the Holy Cross Missions following the 2001 tournament, a remarkable figure in light of the impact it carries in Bangladesh.

In 2008 for the first time in Bengal Bouts history, five boxers traveled to Bangladesh to witness the work of the Holy Cross Missions. Together with a camera crew, they witnessed, among extreme poverty and corruption, a people of incredible hope. Their experience is captured in the independent film Strong Bodies Fight which was produced, written, and edited by 2008 President Mark Weber. Also in 2008, Bengal Bouter Kris Perez joined the select group of boxers to win four Championships in a row.

In 2009, 3-time Bengal Bouts Champion Mike Lee signed with Top Rank and began his professional boxing career with a unanimous decision in front of a hometown crowd at UIC Pavilion in Chicago. He continues to fight for the missions in Bangladesh that touched his heart when he visited in 2008.

In 2010, the program reached an all time fundraising high when the Captains and Managers handed over a check for $100,000 to the missions. This propelled the club past the million-dollar mark for all time contributions.

