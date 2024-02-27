How many Notre Dame players will be selected during the first 100 picks of the NFL Draft?

Whether you’re ready for it or not, it’s NFL Draft season. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had eight players (Joe Alt offensive lineman, Audric Estime running back, Blake Fisher offensive line, Cam Hart cornerback, JD Bertrand linebacker, Sam Hartman quarterback, Javontae Jean-Baptiste edge, and Marist Liufau linebacker) invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Even though a player is invited to the combine, however, it doesn’t mean that they will be drafted by an NFL team.

We generally judge a college team by how many players are drafted in the first three rounds rather than overall — although those picks still count and it’s a celebration all the same. According to an NFL.com mock draft by Chad Reuter, for example, Notre Dame is predicted to have four players selected in the first three rounds.

OL Joe Alt — Tennessee Titans 1st Round / 7th overall

CB Cam Hart — Cincinnati Bengals 2nd Round / 49th overall

RB Audric Estime — Arizona Cardinals 3rd Round / 71st overall

OL Blake Fisher — Los Angeles Rams 3rd Round / 83rd overall

While it’s still early, I feel like this is a somewhat fair prediction (based on what I don’t know). I personally thing Javontae Jean-Baptiste will see his draft stock rise quite a bit in the coming weeks, and could land in that top 100 as well.

Then again... it’s the NFL Draft and no one is really sure about anything.

So how many players from Notre Dame do you think will have their name called during the first three rounds?