“Heavy is the head that wears the crown.”

On a sunny day in South Bend, our 2024 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men’s Lacrosse team found that out as we dropped our first game of the season to the #19th ranked Georgetown Hoyas. The final score was 11-10 as Georgetown got a goal with just under two minutes to go in the first overtime to top the Irish. It was the first loss for Notre Dame to a team not named Virginia since March 12th, 2022 when we lost to the Buckeyes of Ohio State.

There is lots we will be able to write about around this game, and being honest, this is the first article in a long time where we will be writing about a team (not named Virginia or Maryland) who was able to bottle up our Irish offense. I am sure the coaching staff and our boys will take a lot away from watching the tape of this game, but it was the Georgetown defense that came to play at Arlotta. They found a way to stop what had been up to this point, a prolific Fighting Irish offense across the last calendar year or so. And while we can give credit where credit is due to the Hoyas, there will be lots to learn from around our Irish as we look to move forward from this loss.

Maybe it was good for our squad to take a loss like this early in the season (see Duke vs Jacksonville in years past), to get this feeling and know that we lost one that we should have won. Sometimes these types of losses have a way of getting a team back to doing what they do best. With an eleven game schedule and tough matchups on the horizon, this is one that I am sure the squad would like to have back, and the room for error becomes thinner as we look to build our NCAA tournament resume.

This will be an important week of practice for the boys, one of the more important ones in a while, and I have faith that the veterans and leaders on this team will be in everyone’s ears about what needs to be done moving forward. No alarms need to be sounded, the season is still VERY early, and if the goal each week is to improve, get better and learn lessons from the week before, then this was a good first learning experience for this 2024 team. This is not the 2023 season, we can now FULLY and FINALLY put that behind us and now is the time for this team to start to define what the 2024 season will look like. And that starts right away with watching the film and then getting out during this week to work on what we saw.....and look to improve.

Okay, lots more to say in our “Some Notes and Thoughts” section, but let’s get into it as we break down each quarter.

Before I do, two things:

Pat and Chris Kavanagh are again partnering with CityLax to donate money for ground balls they are getting throughout the year. Link to donate to raise funds for public school kids playing lacrosse in NYC is right here. Awesome work Pat and Chris!

I have been going to games a lot over the years, but this was the first time that my whole family joined, and while the outcome was not what we had hoped for, we had a great time and it was an awesome experience having my crew there.

First Quarter

The first half of the quarter had both teams feeling each other out and our Irish had a few possessions with shots, while the Hoyas got locked down by our Irish defense. We finally got on the board with 8:44 left as Jake Taylor picked up a loose ball and went behind the back to get our Irish on the board and up 1-0. We got possession a couple of times after that initial goal, and coming out of a timeout, we missed on a feed inside to Jake Taylor which we usually hit home on. Georgetown got the ball back, had a long possession and put it home to tie things up at 1-1 on a goal from distance by Graham Bundy Jr. (6:19 mark of the 1st Quarter). Georgetown then got the next two: the first off a scissors pick / cut to make it 2-1; then after ND was able to hold off a Hoya man-up, we turned it over on our clear to give Georgetown the ball back and Alex Vardaro beat his man from X, coming around the side to make it 3-1. And that is where it would stand as the quarter came to an end.





What a way to score the 1st goal of the game! Taylor scoops up the GB and goes BTB for his 10th of the year! Watch on ESPNU.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/tWJehmL79A — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 25, 2024

Second Quarter

An early look to Jake Taylor went off the pipe, and then the two squads traded possessions for a couple of minutes before Jake then got his second on the day to make it 3-2 (great feed in close from Jalen Seymour). We then tied it up 3-3 with Devon McLane getting his first on the day scoring off a rebound with 10:35 to go in the quarter. We had a great opportunity to go up 4-3 with Pat Kavanagh feeding his brother Chris in front but he just missed wide, one that I know he would have liked to have had back as he normally finishes in that situation. The Hoyas got the last of the quarter to make it 4-3 with Chase Llewellyn scoring off a bounce pass (he made a great play to even catch the ball). Our Irish had a few chances to even it up at 4-4, but we could not get one home so that is where we were at as we headed into the break.

GOAL IRISH!



McLane cleans up the trash on the rebound and scores from no angle for his 1st of the day. We are level at 3-3.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/WHoEFkhlES — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 25, 2024

Third Quarter

Notre Dame had a chance to get on the board early as Chris Kavanagh beat his man and was in close for a shot but missed high over the cage. Georgetown got the ball, and after another long possession, they scored with 13 seconds left on the shot clock with a cutter getting open to move the score to 5-3 Hoyas (about 10 minutes to go in the third). Our Irish got the next two from there as Eric Dobson beat his man to find Devon McLane cutting in front to get his second of the day, and then Eric hit an absolute missile on the run cutting across with his left to tie it up at 5-5 (8:54 to go). Georgetown then got the next goal to go up 6-5 on another long possession with great defense by ND, but they scored with two seconds to go on the shot clock on a shot by Patrick Crogan (6:25 left in the quarter). The score would remain there until under a minute to go with Jordan Faison beating his man one on one and getting it home from in close to tie it at 6-6. We then won the faceoff, got a fast break and Pat hit Chris with a pass in close where he drew a two minute unreleasable as the Hoya player was called for a cross check that took off Chris’s helmet. Devon McLane hit the pipe on our first shot on the man-up, but then we decided to hold onto the ball to start the 4th with 1:16 left on the penalty with the score all tied.

ABSOLUTE HEAT!



Dobson buries his shot from distance on the run and we are level! Watch on ESPNU.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/SZoYjkzAJH — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 25, 2024

Fourth Quarter

We started with the man advantage and were able to get back on the board as Pat hit Chris up top and he went low to get our first lead of the day at 7-6. We then won possession (still man-up), Eric took a hard shot from the outside, but Anderson Moore made a nice save to keep things at a one goal game. TJ Haley knotted things up at 7-7 with a goal where we were caught in a position where we could not change out our personnel and there was a pick that caused some confusion between Marco Napolitano and Eric Dobson (Haley came around the side and scored). Notre Dame then got a man-up opportunity and Jeffery Ricciardelli put it home off a nice feed inside from Jake Taylor to make it 8-7. Georgetown tied it up 8-8 with an Aidan Carroll goal with 9:31 to go. We then got another man-up goal from Jeffery to go up 9-8 after Jordan drew a penalty on his drive to the cage. From there, things got a little crazy as Chris Kavanagh got an unreleasable penalty which set up a two minute man-up opportunity for the Hoyas. They scored to make it 9-9 and in the process of scoring they drew another two minute unreleasable penalty which meant Georgetown was going to be two men up for a little bit of time. The Irish did a great job of stopping the Hoyas’ initial push with an awesome save by Liam, but we were then called offsides as we tried to get the ball into the offensive end of the field. The Hoyas took possession with still one man-up and scored backdoor to make it 10-9. That was where we stood until :39 seconds when Pat Kavanagh went top shelf to tie it 10-10. We won the ensuing faceoff, got a timeout called with :21 left, but could not get a shot off and we headed to Overtime.

Kavanagh. Clutch.



Heading to OT at Arlotta. Watch the finish on ESPNU.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/Os0n11z2Yp — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 25, 2024

Overtime

Notre Dame won the faceoff, got it into the box and we called timeout to get our offensive set in place. We had an opportunity as Eric got hands free, but his shot bounced high, Jordan got the rebound and fed Devon, but his BTB was at too tough of an angle to get home. Moore made the save, Georgetown got the ball into the offensive end, they did not call timeout, and eventually got the ball into Aidan Carroll’s stick. He put it home with :10 seconds left on the shot clock from in front for an 11-10 Hoyas win.

We drop to 2-1 on the season and we fell to #6 in the Inside Lacrosse poll with a Sunday matchup at Arlotta against #3 Maryland on the horizon.

Some Notes and Thoughts

It was mentioned many times on the broadcast, but Georgetown was very content to have long possessions and try to wear down our Irish defense and thereby limiting our possessions. They had a bunch of possessions where they ran out the 80 second shot clock and they seemed just fine in doing that. This put a lot of pressure on our defense, and in situations like this, it can be tough for the defenders’ mindsets when Georgetown scores goals with little left on the shot clock (this happened a few times throughout the day). I will be curious to see if longer offensive sets is something other teams look to run against our Irish, and if anything, this type of offense by our opponent limits the overall opportunities for our potent offense.

Georgetown did a great job sliding in this game, not giving the Irish a chance to hit an open man. Again, as noted on the broadcast, it was a veteran rope unit for the Hoyas and they played some really great defensive lacrosse on Sunday. Sure the tape will tell more for the coaches and the players than I could see as we were able to force the slide a lot in this game, but there just did not seem to be much space for passes to make it through or in other cases things seemed too bunched up inside. All something that can be fixed moving forward, but credit to the Hoyas overall.

We had many opportunities to get a two goal lead, but it just did not come to fruition. This was the type of game that if we had done so, I think we could have gained some good momentum and started to pull away.

For as much praise as I had for our SSDM unit last week, this was a tough one this week and sure they will be analyzing the tape and what they can improve upon for the Maryland game. This unit is too good to have a game like this get them down and I fully expect them to come out ready on Sunday. We did not see Danny Parker in this game so it will be interesting to see if he gets some run in the weeks ahead to give some of the guys a breather, especially if the defensive possessions go deep into the shot clock.

In this game against Georgetown, our bench got really short. And I understand that a lot of this is the flow of the game and the rest that players get throughout possessions. With long sets by the Hoyas on offense, we had the time to rest our top two offensive midfield lines, but it would have been good to get our third line out there to get some run, if anything to change things up. In a game where we were being stymied up top, I would have liked to have seen what Max Busenkell, Will Angrick and Jake Bonomi could have done. I have stated so many times before, but I am a big proponent of having three offensive lines you can rely on throughout the season. ND is too talented and too deep to only have six offensive middies play in a game like this.

Here is why I am not overly concerned:

This is an experienced and senior laden team that our Irish have here in 2024. There are guys who are fourth and fifth year players who were on the team in 2022 and know what that feeling is like to lose early in the season. This is a week where I know and expect these players to not let a game like this one start to define our season. Too much time and energy has been invested by everyone on this team, especially the leaders of this team. It starts with our captains and the message that they will be bringing to the team this week and I have full faith that Liam, Max, Pat and Eric will push the team in the right manner in the days ahead.

Will Lynch was masterful in this game as he went 15 of 22 from the faceoff dot to come in at 68% for the game. He continues to play really well as he has started off the season at an amazing pace. He is proving that he can play at this consistent level and this will only make our Irish harder to beat this year.

Pat and Chris Kavanagh had zero points heading into the fourth quarter. Consider this, that two of our best players were held scoreless as we headed into the last quarter and the score was tied 6-6. And if we know Pat and Chris, a loss like this one will motivate them and can propel them in the weeks ahead. Look out other teams.

Let’s give credit where credit is due, and Georgetown’s goalie played lights out, he really did have an excellent game. I am not taking anything away from him. That being said, in the rewatch, I counted five shots by the Irish that we normally put home that did not hit the back of the net. One from Jordan Faison, two from Chris Kavanagh and two from Jake Taylor (pipe on one of them). This is not sour grapes at all, but these are shots that these players have made in the past, and if given the opportunity, these usually hit home.

Two times Will Donovan picked off passes in midair, he just continues to impress with his off ball defense and getting his stick in the passing lane. And when he does this, it gives us some transition / unsettled opportunities which have been tough to come by this year.

Awesome finishes by Jeffery Ricciardelli on the man up. He has great positioning either backside or right in front of the goalie, and when he gets the ball, his fakes are so quick and his hands so good that he is pretty much automatic from in close. Maybe we see some offensive sets with him moving forward as there seems like there could be some opportunities to run him and Taylor out there in our 6 on 6 offense.

Unreal job by our wings on the faceoff when Georgetown got possession as we were able to force a turnover before they could get into the box. This happened at least twice on the day and that is continued great work by our overall faceoff unit. Teams can gain possession, but getting the ball into the box can be tough against our Irish.

For as much as a struggle as this game was, it was 4-3 at halftime, so our defense was playing really well. We can’t ask for much more from Liam and the boys as we headed into the break.

Fred’s pics

At the bottom of this article will be some of the pics that Fred Assaf took while at the game. As always, some really wonderful ones, check them out, you don’t want to miss them. All photo credits to Fred Assaf.

What’s Next

Whew....

Well I am going to be honest, this article was not that fun to write. I have not written a piece like this in a while as last year the only losses I wrote about were against Virginia (twice), and if you read those, we talked a lot about what UVA was able to do against our Irish, how they won those games and what we could improve upon. I always had the feeling that the Cavaliers were on the same tier as our Irish so it was easy to look at what happened, why we lost and how we could win in the next matchup. This game against the Hoyas is a bit different because I do and will always feel that we are a better team than Georgetown. So it was hard to watch us lose one that I felt was a game that should have been ours. Georgetown played well and kudos to them, but this was a game that we should be winning - and nine times out of ten we do so.

Now it is time to turn the page and focus on the matchup ahead. Watch the tape, have the meetings, have the leadership say what needs to be said and then let’s get back after it on Sunday at Arlotta. We have Maryland coming to town and they remember what happened last year when we beat them in OT at their place. ND vs Maryland is always a close game, always one that is tight late into the fourth quarter, and they will be ready to go as they are 4-0 on the year with wins over Richmond (2OT), Loyola, Syracuse (OT) and Princeton.

At some point later this week be on the lookout for the next “Exit 77 podcast” as I will be joined by David Brogan again and we will take a look at this Georgetown game and then give some thoughts on the upcoming matchup against Maryland (I can’t make the matchup on Sunday as I will be doing the Polar Plunge in Chicago and raising funds for Special Olympics).

Let’s get a big victory this weekend. As said earlier, this season is EARLY, but this upcoming game will be a key one as we look to build our resume for the tournament. It’s time to show our championship mettle and show what we are made of.

Let’s Go Irish!