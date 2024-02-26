EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: We’re Mr. Manager of Notre Dame Football now

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back in business and if they weren’t in charge of Notre Dame Football before... they sure as hell are now (for at least a couple of hours). In this episode:

HELLO!

Congrats to Pat and Katie. There’s a new “MY WIIIFE” club member and we’re going Hamms on it.

Diving right into the Q&A from our listeners.

Basically... a good portion of the show revolves around Notre Dame’s schedule and how we feel about it. What does an ideal schedule look like? Why does this year’s version look so bad? And many more versions of that subject.

What’s more important to Notre Dame fans... the Navy game or Independence? (If you were forced to give one up to keep the other).

A cheeseburger (kind of) for every Notre Dame football opponent in 2024.

How are the spring sports going?

Brewster’s millions and how to attack that particular challenge in 2024.

And PLENTY more weaved in and out of the show.

