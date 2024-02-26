Notre Dame Baseball Splits Series with FIU

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team kept their early season road trip running this weekend with four games in Florida against the FIU Panthers. After sweeping their first series against Rice Notre Dame came out and won Friday night for their fourth in a row. They then lost both ends of a double header on Saturday before winning the fourth and final game of the season on Sunday. Notre Dame is now 4-2 in the early season and will play one more road series before finally returning home for a game.

Game One: Notre Dame 13 (4-0) - FIU 4 (3-2)

Win: Bennett Flynn, ND (1-0)

Loss: Jackson Ritchey, FIU (0-1)

From the very beginning of game one Notre Dame was in control thanks to their offense. In the second inning they got on the board first when TJ Williams hit a three run home run. They kept it going in the third inning stringing together three more runs for a 6-0 lead. Tito Flores singled home the first run of the inning before Estevan Moreno drove one in with a sacrifice fly and Simon Baumgardt scored on a wild pitch.

From there FIU responded with two runs in the bottom of the third but Notre Dame answered right back in the top of the fourth when TJ Williams scored as David Glancy was caught stealing. In the sixth inning the home run derby started. TJ Williams hit a solo home run for Notre Dame, his second of the game, followed by a two run home run for FIU. In the seventh inning Connor Hincks hit a three run home run for Notre Dame and in the eighth inning David Glancy drove in two with a home run of his own.

For Notre Dame’s pitchers it was a win by committee with starter Caden Spivey throwing three innings and striking out three while giving up two runs. Radek Birkholz threw 2.1 innings and allowed two more runs with four strikeouts. Bennett Flynn and Rory Fox finished the game without allowing another Panthers run.

Game Two: Notre Dame 8 (4-1) - FIU 10 (4-2)

Win: Ryan Cabarcas, FIU (1-0)

Loss: Nate Hardman, ND (0-1)

FIU started the scoring in game two with a home run in the bottom of the first inning but Notre Dame answered in the top of the second inning with a bases loaded hit by pitch. FIU took the lead back in the fourth inning with another home run and a sacrifice fly before adding another two run home run in the fifth.

Notre Dame began clawing back with a three run home run from Josh Hahn in the sixth inning. In the seventh they took the lead with four runs. David Glancy doubled home two runs before coming around to score himself on an error. Tito Flores then capped off the scoring with a two run home run for an 8-4 lead for the Irish. It didn’t last long though as FIU came within one run in the seventh inning before tying the game and taking the lead in the eighth for good.

Game Three: Notre Dame 5 (4-2) - FIU 10 (5-2)

Win: Joel Pineiro, FIU (1-0)

Loss: Matt Bedford, ND (0-1)

Save: Orlando Hernandez, FIU (1)

FIU scored first again in game three, scoring five runs between the 3rd-5th innings. In the sixth inning Connor Hincks doubled home a run for the first Irish run of the game. Notre Dame pulled within one run in the seventh inning when David Glancy hit a sacrifice fly and then both Tito Flores and Connor Hincks both walked with the bases loaded.

FIU added insurance runs in the seventh inning with a three run home run. Notre Dame pulled one back in the eighth but the Panthers shut the door from there to hold onto the win.

Game Four: Notre Dame 3 (5-2) - FIU 1 (5-3)

Win: Jack Radel, ND (1-0)

Loss: Cameron Knox, FIU (0-1)

Save: Bennet Flynn, ND (1)

After three games of high powered offense Notre Dame and FIU made their final game a low scoring affair. It took until the fourth inning for the first runs to come across when Tito Flores singled to score David Glancy and DM Jefferson. The Irish added another run when David Glancy hit a solo home run in the eighth inning before FIU broke the shutout with their own solo home run in the ninth. It wasn’t enough though as Bennet Flynn held on for the save.

Up Next

Notre Dame has one more road series before finally returning home. Their next series next weekend is in Cookeville, TN against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.