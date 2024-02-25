Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Close Season with 2-1 Loss to Michigan Wolverines

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished their series against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday. While the Irish picked up some early momentum, the Wolverines played the more cohesive game to lock in the 2-1 win.

Game Summary (Wolverines 2, Irish 1)

First Period

The Irish got into a physical flow and appeared to set the tone early. Notre Dame notched a power play goal from Danny Nelson following a penalty on Michigan’s team for unsportsmanlike conduct barely a minute and a half into play.

Officials took a goal from Michigan’s Seamus Casey off the board for offsides, 58 additional seconds went on the clock and the Wolverines turned on the jets.

The fired-up home team peppered the Irish net, and Michigan’s Gavin Brindley scored to tie it up as the period neared its halfway point.

Second Period

A scoring opportunity came for the Irish in a shot from Patrick Moynihan with nearly six minutes to go, but fans saw neither penalties nor points in the middle period. By the end of the second, the Irish outshot the Wolverines 11 to 8.

Third Period

After the two teams traded penalties and went through nearly a full period of back and forth, Michigan’s Marshall Warren scored with nearly three minutes left in regulation to snap the tie and close out the game in favor of the Wolverines, 2-1.

Scoring

Notre Dame: Danny Nelson at 16:55 in the 1st with assists from Cole Knuble and Ryan Siedem

Michigan: Gavin Brindley at 09:20 in the 1st with assists from Marshall Warren and Ethan Edwards

Michigan: Marshall Warren at 02:57 in the 3rd with assists from Gavin Brindley and Rutger McGroarty

Penalties

Michigan: TEAM for unsportsmanlike conduct at 18:26 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Grant Silianoff for tripping at 09:08 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Ryan Siedem for hooking at 04:54 in the 1st

Michigan: T.J. Highes for embellishment at 04:54 in the 1st

Michigan: Rutger McGroarty for boarding at 01:25 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Michael Mastrodomenico for holding the stick at 19:25 in the 3rd

Michigan: Mark Estapa for unsportsmanlike conduct at 08:48 in the 3rd

Michigan: Tyler Duke for roughing at 01:27 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert for roughing at 01:27 in the 3rd

Goalies

Michigan: Jake Barczewski, 28 saves

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 26 saves

