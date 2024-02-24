Notre Dame Hockey Shutout in Michigan Series Opener

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team came into this weekend in fourth place in the Big Ten and in control of home ice in the first round of the conference tournament. Then they took the ice against Michigan and lost their first regular season game in Yost Ice Arena since 2018. Notre Dame and Michigan are now tied and with the Wolverines holding two game sin hand it’ll be tough for the Irish to get another game at home this season.

Game Summary: Notre Dame 0 - Michigan 4

First Period

From the very beginning of the game this one was all Wolverines. In the first period they nearly doubled the Irish shots, 11-6 and opened the scoring four and a half minutes in. The Irish had a power play chance to even things up late in the period but ended up giving up a shorthanded goal and from there the outcome was never in doubt.

Second Period

While Notre Dame was able to get a few more shots on goal in the second period it was again Michigan who found the back of the net. This time it was a power play goal that the Wolverines were able to take advantage of to extend their lead after two periods.

Third Period

New period, same story. The only scoring of the third period was again Michigan on the power play, with the Wolverines have all the best chances. Notre Dame’s offense could never find it’s footing and despite giving up four goals, Ryan Bischel was the player of the game again for the Irish and the only reason the score line wasn’t worse.

Scoring

UM: Dylan Duke (19) at 4:35 in the 1st assisted by TJ Hughes

UM: Dylan Duke (20) SH at 16:40 in the 1st unassisted

UM: Garrett Schifsky (14) on the PP at 17:32 in the 2nd assisted by Mark Estapa and Nick Moldenhauer

UM: Gavin Brindley (19) on the PP at 15:15 in the 3rd assisted by Rutger McGroarty and TJ Hughes

Penalties

ND: Landon Slaggert 2 for hooking at 12:26 in the 1st

UM: Josh Eernisse 2 for boarding at 15:17 in the 1st

UM: Jacob Truscott 2 for kneeing at 7:48 in the 2nd

ND: Michael Mastrodomenico 2 for interference at 16:01 in the 2nd

ND: Maddox Fleming 2 for hooking at 18:52 in the 2nd

UM: Josh Eernisse 2 for roughing at 5:23 in the 3rd

ND: Justin Janicke 5 for hitting from behind at 11:35 in the 3rd

ND: Justin Janicke game misconduct for hitting from behind at 11:35 in the 3rd

UM: TJ Hughes 2 for tripping at 14:23 in the 3rd

ND: Tyler Carpenter 2 for slashing at 18:23 in the 3rd

UM: Tanner Rowe 2 for slashing at 18:23 in the 3rd

Goalies

ND: Ryan Bischel saved 31 of 35 shots against in the loss

UM: Jake Barczewski saved all 22 shots against for the win

Up Next

Notre Dame closes out their regular season on Saturday night in game two against Michigan. The Irish need a win to have any hope of hosting a series in the Big Ten tournament and with their home road splits on the season hosting would be a huge boost.