Lead us to water for a fantastic Notre Dame Q&A on the Earned 5-Star Podcast

WE WILL DRINKETH THEE

By Joshua Vowles
It’s been a hot minute (or thousands if you really want to be a jerk about it) since we did a fully full on Notre Dame football Q&A on the Earned 5-Star Podcast. So... let’s just go ahead and pull off that band-aid for 2024.

Drop your question (or questions) in the comment section below for our pod recording on Sunday. Per always — pretty much anything goes. If you’ve been a longtime listener of the show, you’re probably pretty aware of the podlore and are well aware of the possibility of a 40 minute rant about Garth Brooks using scissors to eat pasta at an Olive Garden.

So get those questions in, but be careful.

