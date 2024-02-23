Notre Dame Hockey: Michigan Series Preview

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team finishes their regular season slate of games for the season this weekend with a two game series against the Michigan Wolverines. Notre Dame currently sits outside of qualification for the NCAA tournament, so they’ll most likely need the automatic bid from the Big Ten tournament to make it. This weekend is all about seeding, as the Irish currently are just above the Wolverines in the conference standings.

Where, When, How to Watch

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

When: Friday, February 23, 8:00pm ET (game 1); Saturday, February 24, 6:30pm ET (game2)

How to Watch: Both games streaming on BTN+

Notre Dame had a chance to make moves last weekend, but their split with Minnesota pretty solidly locked them into the 4/5 matchup in the Big Ten tournament. They are currently in 4th place just ahead of Michigan so the series this weekend could be a preview of a first round matchup. The 4 seed in that matchup gets home ice so the seeding is a big deal moving forward, especially for a team like Notre Dame with a much better record at home than on the road. The Irish are 3 points ahead of Michigan but the Wolverines have two games in hand, meaning they could move up if things fall right.

Back in December, when these two teams played the first time, they split the two game series with one win each. Notre Dame won the first game 6-1 and then fell in the second game 2-1. With a 7-3 goal advantage the Irish could have won both but didn’t balance their offense enough. Some consistency could change the outcome for the Irish but it’ll be a tough series to win against a good team.

Notre Dame’s leading scorer on the season is Landon Slaggert, with 28 points. Michigan on the other hand has six players with 35 or more points. They are powered by a strong offense and the most efficient power play in the country. Scoring is not an issue for the Wolverines, but keeping points off the board is where they’ve struggled this season. Their penalty kill is middling at best and Jake Barczewski, who has played the majority of the games in goal, has allowed 2.85 goals per game and has a SV% of only .910. A low scoring series benefits the Irish, but if the series becomes a high scoring affair things swing in the Wolverines favor.

Prediction

A sweep in this series would clinch the four seed and home ice advantage for Notre Dame in the Big Ten quarterfinal. With a lead in the standings Notre Dame has control of their own standing. The more likely outcome though is a split of the series which leaves Notre Dame’s fate up to Michigan’s season ending series against Minnesota. If that’s the case, or if Michigan sweeps this weekend, the Irish will need to wait and see whether they play at home or travel back to Ann Arbor for the quarterfinal series.