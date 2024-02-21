 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: Saying Notre Dame is irrelevant isn’t the flex you think it is

Tis the season

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

It’s obviously that time of year. The “Notre Dame Football is irrelevant” crowd saw the beacon lit by a balding loudmouth who should stick to ranting about 400 point NBA All-Star games. A couple of things to keep in mind...

  • No argument made about Notre Dame being irrelevant actually makes sense if one has at least a 4th grade vocabulary.
  • No argument made about Notre Dame’s actual relevance will ever be acknowledged.
  • Arguing about this is basically a decade long tradition created by Hallmark (AKA Rick Reilly whom I could not remember while recording).

It’s a national holiday. Enjoy.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.

You can listen to the show in the podcast player below, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...