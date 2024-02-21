It’s obviously that time of year. The “Notre Dame Football is irrelevant” crowd saw the beacon lit by a balding loudmouth who should stick to ranting about 400 point NBA All-Star games. A couple of things to keep in mind...

No argument made about Notre Dame being irrelevant actually makes sense if one has at least a 4th grade vocabulary.

No argument made about Notre Dame’s actual relevance will ever be acknowledged.

Arguing about this is basically a decade long tradition created by Hallmark (AKA Rick Reilly whom I could not remember while recording).

It’s a national holiday. Enjoy.

