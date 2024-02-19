Joshua, Brendan, and Jude are back to offer their thoughts on a variety of things - some of which are actually about Notre Dame Football. In this episode:

Hello!

Is Bob Evans kind of a perfect place to eat with your kids?

Joshua tries to persuade the boys to see things his way when it comes to the Notre Dame Football schedule in 2024.

Will 11-1 get the Irish into the playoffs?

Why things are the way they are.

Where is the flavor?

A review of the predictions and prop bets placed back in July. It’s amazing how right and how wrong all three podcast hosts were in 2023.

Ranking the worst 5 schools in the Green Meadows Conference.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

