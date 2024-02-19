As I grew up on the North Shore of Chicago (shout out Evanston), Milwaukee was always an easy day trip for our family. And as that city shares Lake Michigan, I will note that it is underrated enclave that has a very loyal contingent of folks who call it home. With me now living in the western suburbs of Chicago, it was an easy drive on Sunday morning as I made a stop at my cousins’ house in Lake Forest (shout out Dan and Mary Brennan) before heading up the last hour to see our Fighting Irish take on the Marquette Golden Eagles. It was a Sunday afternoon matchup between two unbeatens and it was worth the drive as our Irish finished the afternoon as the only team without a loss coming away with 21-8 victory to move to 2-0 on the season.

Lots for us to cover off on with this game, but to start, I feel for those folks who showed up only to realize that there would not be tickets to the public with the seating limited. That being said, with the small confines of the dome, it was pretty neat to be so close to the action as the one was right there and so near to the players as they were running past on the near sidelines. Additionally, with the dome aspect, one could hear the calls being shouted out, you could hear the subs being called in by the coaches and you could hear the stick checks rattling off the walls. So while it would have been great for more to see the action, it was a pretty neat experience to be a part of overall.

In general with the game, I was impressed by Notre Dame’s ability to come back after a few days rest and still look fresh and ready to go. And while the first quarter score was close as the buzzer sounded, our Irish pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back. Our depth and experience was on full display as we overmatched Marquette who coming into this game had scored 12, 16 and 22 goals as they were 3-0 on the season.

Okay, let’s get into it as we will break down each quarter, then give our final notes and thoughts on the matchup and what we saw, and lastly look at what is ahead for our Irish.

First Quarter

Here is how Notre Dame started the contest from a starter’s perspective (same as our starters from Cleveland State):

Defense: Will Gallagher, Shawn Lyght, Chris Conlin and Liam Entenmann

Midfield: Eric Dobson, Jordan Faison and Devon McLane

Attack: Chris Kavanagh, Pat Kavanagh and Jake Taylor

Faceoff unit: Will Lynch, Ben Ramsey and Will Donovan

If Marquette was looking to get off to a fast start and get their team and fans riled up, they did just that by winning the opening faceoff, taking it down the field and with a quick finish by Jake Stegman, they went up 1-0 just seven seconds into the contest. The Irish tied it up quickly with a Pat Kavanagh unassisted goal as he came from around X and scored from in front (Pat’s first goal on the year). Marquette took the lead back shortly after that going up 2-1 with Stegman’s second of the game before our Irish got the next three: Jordan Faison unassisted as he beat his man from up top and scored on the run (notice a trend with Jordan?); Devon McLane from Chris Kavanagh after a good loose ball win by the Irish; Jalen Seymour unassisted as he beat his man from up top and went down the right alley for a score. It stood at 4-2 until the final few seconds of the quarter when Marquette got a nice score from Bobby O’Grady from right in front off a reset that took place after a missed shot with four seconds left. Know that is one the Irish defense would like to have back as that is a tough moment to give up a goal. This all got us to 4-3 Irish after the first quarter.

GOAL IRISH!



Pat Kavanagh takes it himself for his 1st of the year and we are tied early at 1-1.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/0liUz4HFnd — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 18, 2024

Second Quarter

A couple of personnel changes as we got the second quarter underway with Brock Behrman coming in for Pat Kavanagh and Marco Napolitano coming in for Will Gallagher at close defense (both these moves happened at the same time against CSU last week).

The Irish got the scoring underway with Eric Dobson’s first goal of the season on a rocket low and away from the outside (this followed a shot that went off the pipe from McLane) to make it 5-3. Marquette scored seconds after as they won the faceoff and came down and scored after a couple of quick passes to make the score 5-4. Definitely this will be something that I am sure the Irish coaching staff made note of as Marquette scored two of their first four goals off faceoff wins with some quick passing.

Notre Dame was called for a penalty after this goal but did a great job of limiting Marquette’s chances on the ensuing man-up which did not allow MU to tie the score at 5-5. And from there the Irish got the next four goals as Chris Kavanagh started it off with a goal coming from behind the cage and getting topside to make it 6-4. He then got the Irish to 7-4 as he leaned in on his defender and scored from the right side. From there Pat Kavanagh assisted on the next two goals with Jake Taylor making it 8-4 and Faison making it 9-4 as we headed into the half. The last goal was a great one as it was scored after a caused turnover on the ride. To note, as I watched the YouTube replay today, the feed went out at 6:55 remaining but came back at about 2:20 so those watching online missed almost five minutes of action.

While our Irish scored 9 at the half, it just as easily could have been 12 or 13 as we missed some close ones inside, and I think this just speaks to the offensive firepower that our Irish are showcasing this early in the season.

Ride ➡️ Goal



Pat Kavanagh finds Faison on the break for his 2nd of the day and that's 4 straight for the Irish. ND up 9-4 late in the half.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/QplSScP0GF — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 18, 2024

Third Quarter

The second quarter ended with the Irish in possession as MU had a penalty called on them in the final seconds so the Irish came out in our man-up unit. The ND man-up unit consisted of Dobson, McLane, Pat and Chris Kavanagh, Jake Taylor and Jeffery Ricciardelli. And we got a goal with Pat hitting Jake inside for a nice look to make it 10-4. Quickly following up to that, Will Lynch won the faceoff, took it “right down Canal Street” to score his first of the season to make it 11-4 with less than a minute off the clock in the period. And following up to that, Ben Ramsey got the ball off the faceoff scrum, hit a cutting Taylor who hit it off the pipe in what would have made it 12-4. With the new rules in effect, Coach Kevin Corrigan challenged the call, the replay stood and ND was charged with a timeout. Bobby O’Grady got one back for MU to make it 11-5 before Jake made it 12-5 off a great feed from Pat. O’Grady then got his 100th career goal to make it 12-6 before the Irish rattled off the next four to get to 16-6 (which got started after a big Ben Ramsey check that caused a turnover): McLane taking it on his own from behind the cage; man-up goal by McLane; Taylor in front from Dobson; Chris Kavanagh from Jake. Marquette finished the scoring in the quarter making it ND 16-7 after three quarters.





Ben Ramsey with the truck stick for the caused TO.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/I5ncDK2Clk — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 18, 2024

Taylor Again!



Dobson with a great look to Taylor, who buries his 4th of the afternoon!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/m4aao2wr3M — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 18, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Notre Dame ended the game with a 5-1 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter and was able to get a lot of our subs in by around the 8 minute mark. Seeing action were Fulton Bayman, Jeffery Ricciardelli, Brock Behrman, Will Angrick, Jake Bonomi, Max Busenkell, Tyler Buchner, Danny Parker, BJ Burlace, Pat Eilers, Andrew Greenspan, Michael Lynch, Michael Ridgway, Alex Zepf, Nate Schwitzenberg, Ridge Johnson and Fisher Finley (sorry if I missed anyone). Goals in this quarter were scored by Eric Dobson shortly after the opening faceoff, Pat on an awesome feed from Chris as he jumped in the air and scored from the side with a quick stick, Reilly Gray down the alley on the run on the right side, Chris with an incredible shot around his defender from goal line extended, and finally, Max Busenkell on a bouncer, his third goal of the season. It was a strong finish from our Irish and always good to see a team continue to keep control of the play, even when things were out of reach at the end of the third. The final score was 21-8 and our Irish move to 2-0 on the season and continue to be ranked #1 in the Inside Lacrosse media poll. To note, ND (16), Duke (8) and Virginia (2) all received first place votes this week.

GOAL IRISH!



Busenkell goes low-to-low for his 3rd of the season!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/IXrL1P7QVm — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 18, 2024

Some Notes and Thoughts:

As noted in a lot of our articles last year, it’s always great to point out when we see stellar play and I wanted to start this section out with the job done by Carter Parlette in this game. What an awesome afternoon by him and I feel this was his best game in an Irish uniform in his career. And well deserved for him as we all know that it is the little things that the short stick defensive middies do that help win ballgames for our Irish. Carter was all over the field yesterday, whether guarding his man, picking up ground balls, clearing the ball, playing the middle on man-down, etc. On one play where MU won the faceoff, he caused a turnover, got possession and then drew a penalty on the Golden Eagles. This led to a man-up and a goal by the Irish. Awesome game by him and sure it was not unnoticed by his teammates and the coaching staff.

Speaking of the SSDM unit, it’s really great to see the depth we have at that position right now. We talked about it in last week’s article, but across Ramsey, Parlette, Harris and Alacqua, we are seeing some really solid play from that entire unit. Add in Danny Parker and Tyler Buchner who both got run in the fourth quarter at this spot and it is a group that any other team in the NCAA would love to have. The depth at this position will prove to be key as we look to make our long run into May. Lastly, good to see Nick Harris was okay after taking a ball off his back/neck on a shot by Marquette later in the third quarter

Let’s give some credit to the Notre Dame close defense. After giving up four goals in first 17 minutes of action, the Irish gave up only four goals over the next 43 minutes of play. That’s ELITE, especially against a Marquette team that had been pretty prolific on offense up to this point. And it goes without saying, another awesome effort by Liam Entenmann as he is now down to a 5.5 Goals Against Average through two games on the season.

Some other notes on the defensive unit:

Marco Napolitano played the second, third and most of the fourth taking over for Will Gallagher. Let’s see what happens next week and which one of these two gets the starting nod against the Hoyas. Kudos to both players, know this is not an easy situation as I would imagine both want to be starting, hopefully they both know they will be valuable members on the team throughout the season no matter what.

Shawn Lyght continues to impress and he does so in a very cerebral way. I watched him closely again on Sunday and he continues to get out on his man far away from the goal, but has been pretty reticent to throw poke checks. I think that will change as he gets more and more comfortable in the starting position and as he gets further into the season, but some would also argue that there’s no reason to get a bad penalty that far away from the goal. The arrow is pointing way up on Shawn and it’s exciting to see a freshman making a difference this early in his career.

One area that Marquette was able to exploit within our defensive unit was their ability to get a man open right in front of Liam for some easy goals. Sure this will be something the team and coaching staff will be working on this week, but three or four times MU was able to slide someone in behind (or in front of) their defender in front of the crease and the passes got through to them for some close range goals. This is something that is fixable for our defensive unit and if we learned anything around ND from last year, we learned our that our team can take lessons in early games (ie see against UVA and their cross picking attackmen) and we can make adjustments moving forward to slow/stop that deficit in future games.

On the offensive side of the ball, while ND had nine goals at the half, it easily could have been thirteen or maybe even fourteen. The chances were there and if a few more of them were put home, this game could have gotten out of hand well before it did.

Love the continuity we are developing across our first and second line midfield. There are plenty of offensive sets and chance for both groups and you can tell the trust the coaching staff has in both of these lines. Jalen Seymour consistently is getting to the cage and while he had one goal in the game, it just as easily could have been three. Bryce Walker is beating his man in one on one matchups and I am looking for him to break out this weekend against the Hoyas (you heard it here first). Reilly Gray is his consistent self putting home one in this game, and with his ability to take it behind the net, he can be a matchup problem with his size.

Speaking of matchup problems, let’s talk about our first line midfield. We could probably write an entire column on this group, but talk about a dynamic trio that is just going to cause problems for defenses all year. Marquette clearly watched tape of the CSU game as they chose to long pole Jordan Faison to start the game which meant that Eric Dobson had s short stick on him. Before the season started did anyone have money on Dobson getting the short stick? Clearly ND knew what to do in this situation, as whomever was getting the short stick, we looked to get them the ball up top and we ran the offense through that person. Sometimes it was Eric and sometimes it was Jordan. At one point in the third quarter, Marquette eventually put the long pole of both of these guys and the short stick on Jake Taylor. It will be fascinating to watch what other teams decide to do against Dobson and Faison throughout the year. And let’s not forget the third member on this line, Devon McLane, who lit things up with a hat trick. Devon is great with the ball in his stick from behind the cage and he also has an excellent shot from the wing which he has shown will get home. I know I talked about this in my last article, but it goes without saying that when your first line midfield unit is finishing a game with seven goals and eight total points, things are working out well.

The third midfield line did not get into the game until the fourth quarter, but really, really good to see Will Angrick back in action running on that line with Jake Bonomi and Max Busenkell. Just awesome news and sure it will take him a little bit to get back up to playing speed, but definitely someone who can be a big part of the midfield as the season moves along. And speaking of that, in limited action, Max Busenkell continues to shine as he scored again on a nice shot coming from a good feed from Fulton Bayman.

Now let’s move onto the attack, and across Pat, Chris and Jake, they accounted for ten goals and nine assists meaning that they accounted for 19 total points. WHAT?!?!? That’s ELITE. Continued excellence from this group as they just work so well together. Chris’ overall game is only getting better, he is masterful from the side with his sidearm shot, Jake knows how to get himself free better than just about any other crease attackman in all of college lacrosse, and Pat continues to just find the open man as he is averaging five assists per game now. The ball moves so fast and so fluidly amongst these three that it really is something special to watch.

4️⃣6️⃣



The Irish have 46 goals through 2 games, the most in a two-game stretch in program history. Buzzing.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/DexnBHndqM — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 19, 2024

On faceoffs, Will Lynch did a really good job this game on winning the faceoff to himself and getting possession. Overall he was at 69% for the day, which is excellent. Colin Hagstrom did a fine job in this game as well, and as noted earlier, both of them at one point won faceoffs, took the ball in and had a good chance to score (Lynch found the back of the net in this situation).

ND was 22-25 in clears while Marquette was 14-17. Our Irish caused six turnovers to the Golden Eagles’ four.

Just calling this out again, as I have many times before, but since April 2022 when Jake Taylor was inserted into the starting lineup, ND is 22-2 with both of those losses coming to Virginia. No other team in college lacrosse has beaten our Irish outside of the Cavaliers.

Lastly, shout out to ND alum and all time lacrosse great, Matt Kavanagh, as he scored the game winning goal in the championship game in the PLL Sixes today. Yep, Matty Ice continues to perform heroics...

MATTY ICE!



The King of Clutch#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/WcZIvoq84T — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 19, 2024

Fred’s Pics

New section to note here and just going to put it here that at the bottom of this article will be some of the pics that Fred Assaf took while at the game. Some really awesome ones, check them out, you don’t want to miss them. All photo credits to Fred Assaf.

What’s Next

We have a week’s rest and coming up this Sunday the 25th we take on the Georgetown Hoyas with a matchup at 2 PM EST. Hopefully things will be outside and in Arlotta, but it will all be dependent on the weather and how things are shaping up that day. The game will be televised on ESPNU no matter what so if you can’t make it to South Bend, you can tune in to watch the Irish take on the Hoyas. Georgetown is 1-2 on the season as they started off with losses to Loyola and Johns Hopkins, but they got back on track with a nice win over Penn this past weekend. You will recall that the Hoyas started off slow last year before winning I think ten in a row in row to close out the season and make the NCAA tourney. They lost a lot of their scoring power from last year, but it’s a very talented team led by Graham Bundy Jr. who is one of the better players in all of college lacrosse. It should be a really good matchup and Georgetown will be looking to avenge last year’s loss to the Irish as we beat them at their place early in the season. This being said, I am sure the Irish coaching staff has already reminded our team what happened in 2022 as the Hoyas took it to us at Arlotta that year.

Coming up later this week, be on the lookout for the next “Exit 77 podcast” as I will be joined by David Brogan again and we will take a look at the first two Irish games this season while also giving our thoughts on the upcoming tilt on Sunday.

Okay Irish fans, you are hearing it from me.....show up and show out on Sunday in the Bend! We only get five more chances to see the Irish play on home turf this year and this is the #1 ranked team in the country. There is no reason not to come out and be there and be loud and cheer on the boys. It’s a really great squad and I promise you will not be disappointed as this team gives their all each and every time they step out onto the field. They will make you proud to be a fan of the Fighting Irish and Notre Dame. See you Sunday on campus.

“Time to Be Great AGAIN.” Go Irish...