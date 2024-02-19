Notre Dame Baseball Sweeps Rice in Season Opening Series

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team began their season this weekend, opening with three games in Texas against the Rice Owls. Notre Dame fell behind in each of the three games but managed to come back to win all three.

Game 1: Notre Dame 3 - Rice 1

Win: Radek Birkholz (1-0), ND

Loss: Parker Smith (0-1), Rice

Save: Nate Hardman (1), ND

Notre Dame fell behind early in game one, allowing a Rice run in the bottom of the first inning on a series of Rice hits. That first run was all Rice would get though, as the Irish pitchers shut the door for the rest of the day. The pitching was led by Radek Birkholz and Bennett Flynn who combined for 5 innings out of the bullpen with six strikeouts and no runs allowed.

Notre Dame’s offense was quiet for most of the day as well, but they managed to take advantage of several Rice mistakes. In the second inning the first Irish run came across on a bases loaded walk. Three innings later, in the fifth, another run came across on a bases loaded hit by pitch. The third Irish run scored on a fielder’s choice.

Game 2: Notre Dame 9 - Rice 5

Win: Tobey McDonough (1-0), ND

Loss: Tyler Hamilton (0-1), Rice

Save: Nate Hardman (2), ND

Notre Dame scored first on game two when Jack Penney got caught stealing but managed to get in a rundown long enough to allow David Glancy to come across from third. Rice answered immediately though scoring two runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead. The Irish tied the game in the third inning on a sacrifice fly before Rice took the lead again in the fourth. The game was tied again in the top of the fifth on a wild pitch and Rice took the lead back in the bottom half of the inning.

In the eighth inning though Notre Dame took the lead for good. David Glancy hit a solo home run to tie the game and a few batters later Simon Baumgardt hit a two run home run for the lead. The Irish added three insurance runs in the ninth inning before Rice got one more in the bottom of the ninth but Nate Hardman shut the comeback attempt down for his second save of the season.

Friends don't let friends hit home runs alone! @BaumgardtSimon hits a BOMB for our second homer of the inning and the Irish take the lead!



T8

☘️ 6

4#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/rKmBTTgZbN — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) February 17, 2024

Game 3: Notre Dame 13 - Rice 10

Win: Ryan Lynch (1-0), ND

Loss: Karl Ralamb (0-1), Rice

Rice again took the early lead in game three, scoring three runs in the first two innings. Notre Dame scored twice in the third inning on back-to-back home runs by Simon Baumgardt and Connor Hincks. Rice scored a run each in the third and sixth innings sandwiched around an Irish run in the sixth inning.

ANOTHER ONE@CHincks_9 hits the first homer of his college career for our second ball out of the park this inning!



M3

☘️ 2

3#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/MthyOsoJ7R — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) February 18, 2024

In the seventh inning Notre Dame scored five runs, starting off with a home run by David Glancy and took an 8-7 lead. Rice tied the game in the eighth inning but Notre Dame scored five more in the ninth. This time Carson Tinney and Tito Flores both hit home runs, with Flores hitting a grand slam. Ricky Reeth came out of the bullpen for Notre Dame in the ninth inning and allowed two runs but shut the door to seal the 13-10 win.

The grand slam heard ‘round the park.



Check out @titoflores24’s grand slam to give us the win and secure the series sweep.



Recap: https://t.co/Prwh7y4jVx#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/YjW2Mz0QR0 — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) February 19, 2024

Up Next

Notre Dame continues their season opening road trip next weekend. They travel to Miami for a series against the Florida International Panthers.