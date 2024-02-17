Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Offense Powers 6-1 Win Over Minnesota

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team played their penultimate home game of the regular season last night with the Minnesota Gophers visiting South Bend. In what was an evenly played game everywhere except the final score, Notre Dame was powered by a huge second period of four goals to beat one of the hottest teams and goalies in college hockey.

Game Summary: Notre Dame 6 - Minnesota 1

First Period

Both teams spent the first half of the first period trading chances without anything too dangerous coming for either team until Minnesota nearly took the lead with a goal front scramble that somehow stayed out of the net. Just a few seconds later Notre Dame was able to convert for the lead on the break.

It started with a close range shot from Brennan Ali that fell to Danny Nelson on the rebound. Nelson’s follow up trickled through Justen Close and slowly made its way to the goal line where it was jammed home by Carter Slaggert before Close could reach back to cover it.

END 1 | The all-rookie goal has us up by ☝️ after #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/8b0GI1sGWZ — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 17, 2024

Second Period

In the second period Notre Dame got to work right away. Jake Boltmann controlled the puck and cycled low to the corner. He passed the puck through the crease to a waiting Cole Knuble who slammed it home into an open net for the two goal lead.

This feed from Bolts was divine #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/G6mTY8KEb4 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 17, 2024

At the midpoint of the period, just a few minutes apart Notre Dame added two more goals that chased Justen Close from the Minnesota net. Cole Knuble scored his second of the night with a deflection in front of net and after that Landon Slaggert slotted home a rebound for the 4-0 lead. Minnesota got their first and only goal five minutes later but any comeback attempt was shut down when Notre Dame scored again at the end of the period.

Minnesota tried to clear the puck from the defensive zone but relentless forecheck from Carter Slaggert forced a turnover right at the blue line. Danny Nelson jumped on the loose puck and created a two-on-one with Brennan Ali. Nelson needed no help though as his short side shot found an opening for the fourth Irish goal of the period.

END 2 | @CarterSlaggert puts on the pressure and @_dannynelson capitalizes!



Irish lead 5-1 heading into the third.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/TmqpBrvMm0 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 17, 2024

Third Period

The game was well in hand for the duration of the third period, but that didn’t stop Notre Dame’s offense. They added a sixth goal from Drew Bavaro on the power play and held Minnesota off the scoreboard. It was a big win for Notre Dame for seeding if nothing else with three games remaining in the regular season.

Scoring

ND: Carter Slaggert (3) at 11:27 in the 1st assisted by Danny Nelson and Brennan Ali

ND: Cole Knuble (8) at 1:30 in the 2nd assisted by Jake Boltmann and Patrick Moynihan

ND: Cole Knuble (9) at 8:23 in the 2nd assisted by Danny Nelson and Justin Janicke

ND: Landon Slaggert (18) at 11:18 in the 2nd assisted by Zach Plucinski and Paul Fischer

MINN: Aaron Huglen (9) at 16:53 in the 2nd assisted by Cal Thomas and Brody Lamb

ND: Danny Nelson (8) at 19:24 in the 2nd assisted by Carter Slaggert

ND: Drew Bavaro (7) on the PP at 16:53 in the 3rd assisted by Hunter Strand and Paul Fischer

Penalties

ND: Justin Janicke 2 for cross-checking at 6:03 in the 2nd

MINN: Oliver Moore 2 for hooking at 20:00 in the 2nd

ND: Danny Nelson 2 for slashing at 4:26 in the 3rd

MINN: Sam Rinzel 2 for roughing at 15:18 in the 3rd

MINN: Oliver Moore 2 for cross-checking at 17:16 in the 3rd

ND: Carter Slaggert 2 for cross-checking at 17:16 in the 3rd

Goalies

ND: Ryan Bischel saved 31 of 32 shots for the win

MINN: Justen Close made 10 saves on 14 shots in the loss

MINN: Nathan Airey saved 12 of 14 shots in relief duty

Up Next

Game two between Notre Dame and Minnesota, senior night, and green jerseys.