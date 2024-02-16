There have been a few big news drops for Notre Dame Football over the last few days... so let’s call the triple-option.

TOP 5 WITH A BULLET

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach recently updated the “Too Early Top 25” rankings over at the worldwide leader, and the Irish made a big move up to the #5 spot.

Ohio State up to No. 2. Notre Dame up to No. 5. Bama down to No. 9.



While the Irish made some significant moves in the transfer portal and with its coaching staff — I’m still a little concerned about the 2024 version of the offensive line. While Notre Dame’s soft schedule may hide much of that concern and allow them to rise in the rankings, basing a ranking off of what the Irish return versus the rest of the country is an entirely different thing.

Or maybe I’m just being too cynical? You tell me!

FULL SCHEDULE RELEASE

Notre Dame was so pleased with themselves after announcing the Shamrock Series game against Army inside Yankee Stadium, that they broke out the graphics for a schedule release — one that doesn’t include any kickoff times or channel listings. BUT... it does include a link to buy tickets (which shouldn’t be a big problem for those that want to go since the home schedule is super soft).

I have made my feelings known about the schedule multiple times, but here’s the latest podcast bit after the Shamrock Series announcement.

Notre Dame, Indiana — The University of Notre Dame football team has released its 2024 schedule, which includes six home games, the return of the Shamrock Series and back-to-back contests in NFL venues. The Fighting Irish will enter the third season under Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman looking to improve on the team’s 10-3 record from 2023 while facing teams from the Atlantic Coast, Southeastern, Big Ten, American Athletic and Mid-American conferences across locales that include Texas, Georgia, California and the New York metropolitan area.

Broadcast networks and kickoff times will be released at a later date, save for the 2024 Shamrock Series game in Yankee Stadium on November 23, which has been previously released as a national broadcast on NBC and Peacock. The Irish begin the season in Kyle Field against Texas A&M, facing the Aggies for the sixth time and the first since a loss in the program’s only visit to College Station in 2001. Notre Dame and Texas A&M first met in 1987 at the Cotton Bowl (a 35-10 Texas A&M victory), then followed with two more Cotton Bowl meetings – both won by the Irish – in 1992 and 1993. The two programs then held a home-and-home series in 2000 and 2001 with both teams earning a victory on their respective home fields. The 2024 home opener with Northern Illinois will mark the first meeting between the Irish and the Huskies in football. Dating back to the 2013 season, the Irish are 6-0 in first-time meetings with opponents in Notre Dame Stadium, including the 41-7 victory over Central Michigan in 2023. Notre Dame is 10-0 all-time against teams from the Mid-America Conference. Notre Dame and Purdue will renew their long-time rivalry on September 14th and battle for the Shillelagh Trophy. The Irish - Boilermakers series began in 1896 and is the third-most prolific in Notre Dame history with 87 meetings, trailing just Navy (96) and Southern Cal (94). Notre Dame holds a 59-26-2 advantage in the series, has won the last eight meetings against Purdue and earned a victory in its last three visits to Ross-Ade Stadium. The Irish return home on September 21st to face Miami OH for the third time and first since a 52-17 victory in 2017. The three-game homestand then continues with a visit from Louisville (Sept. 28), the first bye week of the season, then the annual battle for the Legends Trophy with Stanford on October 12. Notre Dame and Louisville will be facing off for the second-consecutive season and fourth time since 2019. The Cardinals snapped Notre Dame’s 30-game win streak over ACC teams last season at Louisville, but the Irish will look to extend their 19-game home win streak over ACC opponents in 2024. Notre Dame returns to the road for back-to-back games in NFL venues over the following two weeks, facing off with Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Navy in MetLife Stadium. The Irish are 23-15 in current NFL Stadiums and will be making their first appearance in the home of the Atlanta Falcons (Notre Dame has played in 15 of the current 30 NFL stadiums). The Irish and Yellowjackets will meet for the 38th time and the third since 2020, with Notre Dame holding a 30-6-1 advantage in the series with victories in four of the last five meetings. Notre Dame and Navy continue their annual rivalry and meet for the 97th time (ND leads the series 82-13-1) and for the second time in MetLife Stadium (2010). The second bye week of the season leads into a two-game stretch in Notre Dame Stadium when Florida State (Nov. 9) and Virginia (Nov. 16) travel to The House That Rockne Built. The Irish will be looking to even the all-time series with Florida State (FSU holds the current advantage at 6-5) and earn their fourth consecutive win over the Seminoles. Notre Dame and Virginia will meet for the fifth time and third since 2019. The Irish are 4-0 all-time against the Cavaliers and 1-0 in Notre Dame Stadium. The month of November concludes with the Shamrock Series game against Army in Yankee Stadium, which will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, followed by the next installment of the greatest intersectional rivalry in college football when Notre Dame heads to Los Angeles to face Southern Cal on November 30. The Irish and Trojans will meet for the 95th time and 45th time in the Coliseum, as Notre Dame looks to earn their first win over Southern Cal in Los Angeles since 2018 and seventh win over the SC in nine meetings. TICKET INFORMATION Complete this form to receive information regarding 2024 Notre Dame Football tickets. Season tickets are on sale now. Single game tickets. Shamrock Series tickets, group tickets, and mini-plans will go on sale at a later date. Be sure to complete the form to be the first to know when tickets are available.

IF IT’S IN THE GAME

EA Sports gave us all a little bit of meat to chew on with more to come in May. OH BABY!

WHAT THOUGH THE ODDS

