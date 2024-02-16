On an unusually warm Valentine’s Day in South Bend, the Notre Dame Men’s Lacrosse team got their 2024 season underway with a midweek matchup against the Vikings of Cleveland State. The defense of our 2023 National Championship is underway and we couldn’t ask for much more in the home opener. The Irish controlled play the whole game and came away with a 25-3 win to move to 1-0 on the season. It was a complete performance for Notre Dame as we were able to showcase our skill and depth throughout the night to the tune of 44 players seeing the field and 14 different players hitting the back of the net.

I was there in person and it was great to see the Irish start the season off strong and come out firing. It was also good to put the game away early in order to give some players rest as we have a quick turnaround with Sunday’s matchup at Marquette against the Golden Eagles. And note to those who are looking to attend that game, Marquette has already come out and said that the game will be limited to family members as they have a seating capacity in their indoor bubble.

Season 2 for me with @OneFootDown covering @NDlacrosse. Looking forward to getting things underway here at Loftus as the Irish look to defend their championship. “Time to Be Great AGAIN” ☘️ pic.twitter.com/mPTjuWiX3w — Drew Brennan (@drewbrennan77) February 14, 2024

There will be lots for us to cover in our breakdown of this game, but I came away impressed with the Irish’s ability to take it early and often to an opponent that they were clearly better than. Too many times games like these are closer than they need to be, but Notre Dame did a really good job of coming out focused, prepared and ready to go. As Coach Kevin Corrigan has stressed this whole preseason, this is a new year and new team and we cannot rest on what was accomplished last year. The time is now for this Irish squad to put their stamp on the 2024 season. But.......speaking of 2023 real quickly, check out these rings that the team received the other day. Pretty dang cool...

The hunt for another one starts tonight.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/PlOwPYY2Qa — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 14, 2024

Okay, let’s get things underway as we will break down each quarter and then give our final notes and thoughts on the matchup and what we saw. And of course, to start us off, Ross Burgmaster here below leading our Irish out onto the field...

First Quarter

Here is how Notre Dame started the contest from a starter’s perspective:

Defense: Will Gallagher, Shawn Lyght, Chris Conlin and Liam Entenmann

Midfield: Eric Dobson, Jordan Faison and Devon McLane

Attack: Chris Kavanagh, Pat Kavanagh and Jake Taylor

Faceoff unit: Will Lynch, Ben Ramsey and Will Donovan

The Irish got the scoring underway early as Jordan Faison took the ball from the top left, drove past his defender and hit a bounce shot from in close to put the Irish up 1-0 a little under a minute into the contest (we will have a lot more on Faison in our notes here later in the article). From there Chris Kavanagh put us up 2-0 as he took the ball from behind the cage, came around on the left side as well and put one home high into the corner. Jalen Seymour got the third goal of the game off a feed from Pat Kavanagh to make the score 3-0 before Bryce Walker finished off the first quarter scoring to make it 4-0 at the end of one. Great to see Seymour and Walker get some early goals as they will be a key part of our second line midfield unit throughout the season.

Welcome to the show kid!



Jordan Faison scores the first goal of the season in his first career game on the opening possession and we lead 1-0! Watch on ACCNX.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ZBOOL0yZgT — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 14, 2024

Second Quarter

Just like he did to start the first quarter, Faison got us on the board in the second as he beat his man from up top again, this time from the right side to make the score 5-0 Irish. The next three goals came from Jake Taylor scoring inside as the Irish pushed the lead to 8-0 with all three goals assisted by one of the Kavanagh brothers. Chris then got his second goal of the game off a nice feed from Devon McLane to make the score 9-0 and then Devon hit the goal score sheet with his first tally in an Irish uniform off a feed from Pat to make it 10-0. Cleveland State got on the board when Will Donovan got turned around and ended up shooting at the Notre Dame goal to make it 10-1 before Jeffery Ricciardelli blasted one in and Chris Kavanagh scored with one tick left to make the score 12-1 at the half.

Chris Kavanagh ➡️ Jake Taylor



The Irish offense is firing and we lead 6-0 early in the 2Q. Watch on ACCNX.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/wlh3Up2oK8 — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 14, 2024

MCLANE!



Pat Kavanagh finds Devon McLane for his first career goal at Notre Dame! Watch on ACCNX.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/iQ0xeDw1er — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 15, 2024

Third Quarter

Cleveland State got the scoring underway on a rocket from the outside from Amiri Austin to make the score 12-2 before the Irish rattled off the next seven goals to make the score 19-2 at the end of the third quarter. Tallying goals for the Irish were McLane, Faison (to make it a hat trick), Reilly Gray with his first on the season, two more from Jake Taylor (making it five on the day), Max Busenkell (first career goal) and freshman Brock Behrman (his first ever goal). This quarter saw lots of subbing in by the Irish with many players seeing the field as the Irish continued to pull away. And as we discussed above, with the fast turn to Sunday’s game, this was a great opportunity to get key players some rest while also allowing others to get some really good game action.

BTW, speaking of our freshmen, here is a great write up (with videos) from our friends at 18Stripes which highlights and takes a look at each of our freshmen on this year’s squad. This is a must read and watch.

BUUUUUSSSSSSENKEL!



The sophomore with the 1st goal of his career off the pass from Jeffery Ricciardelli and the score is now 18-2. Watch on ACCNX.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/NO0ka17CBX — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 15, 2024

Fourth Quarter

The Irish continued to dominate play in the final 15 minutes even with CSU getting the scoring underway with a man-up goal early in the period. From there Notre Dame scored the last six goals of the game with Michael Ridgway, Busenkell, Fulton Bayman (two in this period), Griffin Grant and Ryan Sforzo all tallying shots that hit the back of the net. And once again, lots of Irish players saw the field during this stretch, and in the end it was a 25-3 victory as Notre Dame moves to 1-0 on the season.

Ridgway with his 1st!



The junior scores the 1st goal of his career! Watch on ACCNX.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/t1ZGWJorcp — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 15, 2024

Some Notes and Thoughts

We will have to start this section off with Jordan Faison and a discussion around him. As we had seen with the preseason scrimmages, his quickness and first step is off the charts, but I don’t think anyone thought he would be running on the first midfield line to start the season. But I LOVE the call by the Irish coaching staff as it is now a matchup nightmare with the other team having to decide who they will long pole - whether Faison or Eric Dobson. Both bring different elements to their game and it will be interesting to see as the year progresses how teams decide to defend the Irish’s first line midfield. Maybe teams put a short stick on Jake Taylor so as to have long poles on Faison and Dobson? I truly don’t know, but what I do know is that Faison is going to be a problem and he helps make the Irish offense even more dynamic than we might have thought.

Anyone wondering if @Jordan6Faison was going to be a problem for opposing defenses has been answered early in his first college lacrosse game. Two early goals, he is running on the first team midfield and the offense is running through him. He is just so quick. @NDlacrosse — Drew Brennan (@drewbrennan77) February 14, 2024

Eric Dobson had a quiet game as Faison started a lot of our settled plays coming out of the box with the ball, but I am not worried one bit as we are all expecting a huge season from Eric. To note, he did have a rocket that hit off the crossbar (and then hit the roof) that would have been an electric goal.

Notable on the starting defense was the trio of Will Gallagher, Shawn Lyght and Chris Conlin. We had seen Lyght get a lot of minutes in the preseason so we knew he was probably going to be starting, but it was a surprise to see Gallagher in there ahead of last year’s starter in Marco Napolitano. With this being said, Marco came out and started the second quarter so it could be a situation that remains fluid. Net net, it’s not the worst problem to have if you have two players who could both be starting, but I imagine the coaching staff wants to get the full starter locked down sooner rather than later in order to build continuity across the defense. I asked Coach Corrigan about this after the game and here is what he had to say: “You know Will and Marco are both good, smart, disciplined guys who communicate well. Got a lot of the very similar traits to each other. We like them both and they’re both going to play a lot of lacrosse for us this year.” Conlin and Lyght were really solid and what a luxury to have Conlin back when most of us expected he would not be returning this season. Lyght has an extremely bright future ahead of him and you can see why Coach Ryan Wellner trusts him with the starting nod. Additionally some other names that I was impressed with throughout the night on the defensive side of the ball were Declan Cooke (he’s a big 6’6’’) and Nate Schwitzenberg.

Liam Entenmann got off to a strong start as he made eight saves while allowing two goals (one of them being the goal by Will Donovan). So all in all a really good first outing from our preseason first team All-American as he continues to show why he is the best goalie in the college game. And check out this neat Irish mic’d up piece on Liam that just dropped....

Pat and Chris Kavanagh looked good out there and as has been noted in a lot of the preseason, they both were banged up from last year’s Championship run. We had not seen Pat in any of the preseason games so it was really good seeing him out there dishing off assists to the tune of five for the day. And Chris continued to improve his overall game with three goals and two assists. Add in five goals from Jake Taylor and the starting attack had fifteen points in limited time. I will take that any day of the week.





With 5 assists last night, Pat Kavanagh moved up to #2 on the program's all-time career points list with 226. He moved past his brother Matt (225) in the process.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/lhrY4PKgF3 — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 15, 2024

There is depth on the attack unit as well so something for us to keep in mind as the season moves along. Brock Behrman saw early minutes and scored his first career goal, Fulton Bayman continues to impress with his quickness and leadership and we know we will see a lot of Jeffery Ricciardelli throughout the year on both the regular side and on the man-up unit. Additionally, Will Maheras got a lot of time in preseason and played a lot of the second half on Wednesday evening.

Our two deep at midfield was comprised of Dobson, McLane, Faison, Gray, Walker and Seymour. I really like these six middies and this gives the Irish a lot to play around with throughout the season. Dobson and Seymour can hammer it from the outside, Walker and Gray can both take it behind the cage to draw slides and McLane and Faison are the new pieces that defenses have to contend with as they both have a ton of scoring ability. I also really liked what I saw from Max Busenkell and he will continue to be a key piece on the Irish offense this year across the midfield. These top middies give Coach Chris Wojcik a lot to play around with as we get different matchups underway with different teams.

Will Angrick continues to be absent from the Irish so hopeful that at some point later this season he will be good to go and can get back on the field.

We saw a lot of players get run at SSDM as this will be a deep position for the Irish this year. The group is led by Ben Ramsey who once again was just really, really good against the Vikings. He continues to prove out why he is a preseason first team All-American. Carter Parlette, Danny Parker, Nick Harris, Christian Alacqua and Tyler Buchner are the other pieces there, and as we have stated in other articles, you can never have enough defensive middies as they are such an important part of a lacrosse roster these days. To note, while new to the position this year, I did like what I saw from Alacqua out there.

Our LSMs were solid and will continue to be led by Will Donovan and Ross Burgmaster. We also saw BJ Burlace on the wing for some faceoffs and Ronan Doherty came in toward the end of the game as well.

Will Lynch and Colin Hagstrom took the majority of the faceoffs helping get ND to 19-30 on the day (63.3%). That’s a really good start for this position as we look to make this one of the strengths of the 2024 squad.

The Notre Dame clear game looked good as we went 22-24 while our ride also caused some turnovers forcing the Vikings to finish at 11-17. CSU was 1-2 on man-up while the Irish did not get an opportunity for our man-up squad to see the field. In general, I thought the refs let the teams play which worked out well for the flow of the game.

What’s Next

The Irish take on the Marquette Golden Eagles in a 1 PM CST matchup on Sunday up in Milwaukee, WI. I have plans to be at this contest and looking forward to seeing what our boys do with a step up in the competition. Marquette is not ranked in the top 20, but they are 3-0 with wins over Air Force, Lindenwood and Detroit Mercy. They are led by defenseman Mason Woodward, one of the better defenders in college lacrosse, and on offense they have been paced by Bobby O’Grady, Luke Blanc and Carsen Brandt who have a combined 25 goals in their three matchups. Additionally, Jake Stegman has nine assists on the season.

Coach Corrigan on whether or not the team will be leaving on Saturday or Sunday for the matchup: “We’ll go in the night before. Shoot, I don’t even trust you can get through Chicago on any given trip like that. That could be a nice three hour drive or it could be a five and a half hour drive.”

It’s another opportunity early in the season for the Irish to get better and to continue to figure out our lineups / matchups. Additionally, it will be a game where the Irish’s depth will come into play as it is never easy playing two lacrosse games in a span of four days. But I fully expect the boys to be ready to go as we look to get to 2-0 on the season.

Lastly, look for another Exit 77 podcast in between the Marquette and Georgetown games. David Brogan will join again as we will look back at the first two Irish matchups.

The 2024 Championship defense is off and running and the Irish did what they needed to do in our first game of the season. First box checked.

See you in Milwaukee. Go Irish!!