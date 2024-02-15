The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team is ready to start the 2024 season this weekend as they travel to Houston, Texas, to take on the Rice Owls. There will be a lot of new faces taking the field this year for the Irish as a big handful of familiar names over the past 3 years have now moved on to other things.

The Irish will play their first 10 games on the road, but will get a midweek game in against the Purdue Boilermakers on March 4th before another 8 game stretch on the road.

You can catch Notre Dame’s series against Rice on ESPN+ all weekend.