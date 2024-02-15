Throwback Thursday: Former Notre Dame Basketball Player, Karen Robinson Keyes

Growing up in Washington Township, NJ, Karen (Robinson) Keyes was a sports enthusiast, relishing her childhood in the thrill of various athletic activities. However, upon entering high school, she found the options for young women in sports to be somewhat limited. Initially engaging in three sports—field hockey, basketball, and cross country—Karen’s trajectory took a significant turn during her high school journey. Inspired by an upperclassman’s motivational words on the basketball team and a fortuitous introduction, she decided to channel all her efforts into basketball, harboring dreams of playing at the collegiate level.

But what propelled Karen to set her sights on the University of Notre Dame? How did she secure the incredible opportunity to play basketball under the tutelage of the legendary head coach, Muffet McGraw? This is the compelling narrative of Karen (Robinson) Keyes.

“My brother and I were a year apart, and back then we pretty much played everything. We were even on some of the same teams together. In middle school I was on the swim team and played soccer, and when I became a freshman at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, NJ, they didn’t have a girl’s soccer team. At that point I had to make a decision as to what sport(s) I was going to play. My dad said to me that fall, there are two sports you can choose from; field hockey and tennis. Since I had played soccer, and all of the positions were the same in both soccer and field hockey, I chose field hockey. I also played basketball and ran cross country. By the time I was a junior in high school I narrowed my focus and strictly played basketball. Our basketball team at Paul VI was really good, and one of the seniors who was on my team (Martina Attanasi), when I was a freshman, had a full scholarship to play basketball at Oregon State University. She was one of those girls who played basketball all year round. She introduced me to Mike Flynn, who was the head of the Philadelphia Belles in the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union of Girls Basketball) league. She was also the one who said to me, ‘You could be really good. You should play with us all year.’ In addition to being involved with the Philadelphia Belles, Mike Flynn also ran the national Blue Star camps (where all of the college recruiters went to scout high school basketball players). Between attending the Blue Star camps and playing in the AAU league, I was able to get a lot of exposure. Martina was the one, though, who pushed me to become more involved in basketball. She was our senior captain and was very dynamic. Once she introduced me to Mike Flynn, and I started working on my game, the recruiting letters started to come in. I knew, at that point, that if I kept growing as a player I could go on and be successful at the next level.”

“When I started looking at colleges, I looked at Rutgers and Villanova on the east coast (which were pretty close to where I grew up), and I also looked at Duke, Notre Dame and North Carolina. As I went through the recruiting process, I narrowed my choices down to Duke and Notre Dame. I remember coming home from every recruiting trip and saying, ‘Oh yes, I love this school. I definitely want to go here.’ Of course every school shows you the absolute best they have to offer during your visit there. I wanted to commit early, (by October of my senior year), and on the North Carolina visit the UNC coaches told me they wanted to come and see me play once more, and so I eliminated them from my list. Once it came time to make a decision between Duke and Notre Dame, which are two great choices, I knew I couldn’t go wrong with either one. But somehow I knew in my gut that Notre Dame was where I wanted to go.”

“When we traveled down to play Duke during my freshman season, I was a little apprehensive about making the trip. I knew a lot of their players, and we were all friends, but I couldn’t help thinking; what if I get there and I wish I would have gone to Duke? What if I regret my decision? What if they beat us? But we ended up beating them, and after the game we went out with their team and had a great time. I had no regrets in my choice to attend the University of Notre Dame.”

“It’s kind of ironic, but I had known Mary Gavin (my host during my recruiting visit to Notre Dame) my whole life. My family had a house on the Jersey Shore, and it was one block from where Mary grew up. She went to Wildwood Catholic High School. Growing up we played pickup basketball, and I always watched her play because she was a really good point guard. In the summer between my senior year in high school and my freshman year at Notre Dame, the coaching change happened at Notre Dame. That’s when head coach Mary DiStanislao left and head coach Muffet McGraw was hired. I picked up the phone and called Mary Gavin and said, ‘What’s going on? Is everything okay? Should I still come? Is this more than just a coaching change?’ Now obviously I didn’t choose Notre Dame only because of the coach, or the team, but I wanted to make sure nothing was seriously wrong with the program. She reassured me that it was just time for a coaching change, and despite the change, I still wanted to go to ND and play for them. Notre Dame even gave me the option to go somewhere else if I wanted to (because of the coaching change), but I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”

“Prior to coaching at Notre Dame, Coach McGraw had coached at Lehigh. And while she was coaching at Lehigh she was recruiting a girl that I played basketball with, Sherri Androwlewicz, during my junior year in high school. This actually worked in my favor when I got to Notre Dame as Coach McGraw had been to a lot of my games, had seen me play, and we knew each other because of that.”

The Notre Dame Years

“My freshman year at Notre Dame was also Coach McGraw’s first year at Notre Dame, and this worked in my favor (along with everyone else on the team) as Coach McGraw placed every single one of us on an even playing field. None of us were players she had recruited. This was great for me as I ended up starting at point guard as a freshman along with (senior) Mary Gavin. Mary was the senior leader and a point guard, and I started in the backcourt with her at the number two guard position. This allowed me to have a pretty easy transition from high school to college. It really did benefit me a lot that Coach McGraw had seen me play so much in high school, and she knew what my game was like.”

When you play sports in high school, and you’re good at what you do, you are a big fish in a pretty small pond. But once you reach the collegiate level, suddenly you realize you are no longer a big fish in a small pond, but rather a small fish in a fairly large pond. For some this transition is quite a challenge, and for others, they sail through the transition with grace and poise. Karen knew she was no longer a big fish in a small pond, but she also knew how to put in the work, and quickly developed good relationships with her coaches and teammates. The journey is never easy, even for those whose transition is smooth, but fortunately for Karen the Notre Dame Value Stream was with her every step of the way.

“It was a big jump. I had a lot of experience playing with older kids in the AAU circuit, and that definitely helped me have a smooth transition from high school to college. I started at Notre Dame from the very first game my freshman year, and it helped that I knew the other point guard, Mary Gavin. She was also from New Jersey, and we had very similar playing styles in the back court. I was a shooting point guard, she was a dynamic point guard, and we played very well together. We had two really good post players in Heidi Bunek and Sandy Botham (from Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, respectively), and a great guard in Diondra Toney (from Chicago, Illinois). We had an impressive combination of guards and posts, and in Coach McGraw’s first year, (my freshman year), we ended up winning 20 games, which was pretty good! I wasn’t really homesick during the first semester of my freshman year until we got to Christmas break. All of the other kids got to go home and have a month off school, but that was when we did the bulk of our traveling, and so we only got to go home for two or three days. That’s when the homesickness hit me hard. I remember we had to stay at the Jameson Inn during the Christmas break, as the dorms were closed, and I remember walking across the frozen field to go to the ACC to practice. . . it was brutally cold.”

Being a student at a school like Notre Dame is no easy task, but when you add being an athlete on top of that, it can be quite the uphill battle, especially as a freshman. Learning how to balance the academic rigors in the classroom along with the time constraints of being an athlete requires a lot of hard work and strong time management skills. However, the rewards of being a student-athlete last a lifetime, and often translate into a lifetime of success. Once again, the Notre Dame Value Stream gives Her students the skills to not only succeed during their time at Notre Dame, but in the many adventures they will encounter during the rest of their lives.

“I loved being a student-athlete, I thought it was the best thing. It’s what I always wanted to do, from a very young age. I had always known that I wanted to play sports at the collegiate level, and I also knew what an honor and a privilege it was to play at a school like Notre Dame. I still cherish my memories of my time at Notre Dame. I was an American Studies major as a student at ND. I wanted to get a liberal arts degree, because I didn’t know what I wanted to be when I grew up. I liked it because it gave me the chance to take a wide variety of classes. I also minored in Communications and Government. Some of my favorite Communications classes were in TV and Culture, because I knew at some point I wanted to try broadcasting. In addition, I knew I wanted to try coaching someday. And, I have been able to do both in my career. I coached at the college level for five years, before my husband and I had kids, and I worked as a journalist for the New York Jets, on Jets TV, during the tenure of Herm Edwards and Eric Mangini. It was a lot of fun to work for a team at the professional level. I did pre and post-game interviews on ESPN Radio, interviewed players and coaches on a weekly basis, celebrity interviews on the field on game day, and I also did some color analysis for the New York Liberty in the WNBA. I’ve definitely had the opportunity to put my communications classes into action.”

Coach McGraw encouraged us to use our academic counselors and utilize all of the resources available to student-athletes at ND.

“I love the reaction I get when I tell people I played basketball at Notre Dame. When you tell people you went to Notre Dame, that stops them in their tracks; but when you tell them you were an athlete at ND, that really blows them away. People are always interested in hearing about it. As a student-athlete at Notre Dame, we had a crazy travel schedule, although it wasn’t quite as busy as it is for student-athletes today. The furthest we would travel usually took place during Christmas break. Coach McGraw was from Philadelphia, and so that would usually be one of our destinations over Christmas break. We’d also travel to the west coast to play Stanford and UCLA, along with games in the mid-west and the south. Sometimes the travel was challenging, but we always managed. We had all the resources we needed at Notre Dame to help guide us through the demanding travel schedules and rigorous course work during our busy basketball season. Coach McGraw encouraged us to use our academic counselors and utilize all of the resources available to student-athletes at ND. I think travel is harder now with Notre Dame in the ACC. I remember what it was like trying to manage class, practice, games and travel. You were super stressed during exams, like every student was, but I would absolutely do it again. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

