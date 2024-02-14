Notre Dame finally dropped the news that we all knew was coming... the Irish will be playing the Army Black Knights in 2024 inside Yankee Stadium.

This is something I have talked about quite a bit since August. Rather than type out a manifesto... I recorded a quick rant about the situation.

The full press release from Notre Dame:

Notre Dame And Army To Meet In 2024 Shamrock Series Game At Yankee Stadium NOTRE DAME, IN — The University of Notre Dame football team has announced the return of the Shamrock Series to Yankee Stadium in 2024. Notre Dame will face Army on November 23, 2024, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the fabled Four Horsemen backfield of Jim Crowley, Elmer Layden, Don Miller and Harry Stuhldreher and the game in which they were immortalized by Grantland Rice in the New York Herald Tribune – a 13-7 upset victory over Army in New York on October 18, 1924. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock and marks the third Shamrock Series game to be played at Yankee Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Army, 27-3, in 2010 and Syracuse, 36-3, in 2018. The Shamrock Series began in 2009 when Notre Dame started to ‘take a home game on the road’ in San Antonio. The Irish defeated Washington State, 40-14, in the Alamodome and have hosted 11 Shamrock Series games across the country, including Landover, MD, Chicago, IL, Arlington, TX, Indianapolis, IN, and Las Vegas, NV. Shamrock Series game weekends feature more than just the game, as the University will plan a number of educational, service and fan-centric events in the New York metropolitan area leading up to the game.