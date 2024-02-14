NFL Draft: Notre Dame announces its Pro Day and how to watch it

Now that the Super Bowl is over and we have crowned Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as the new King and Queen of America the Kansas City Chiefs with another championship — it’s on to the NFL Draft. Before we get to the draft, however, we have a combine and a Pro Day. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just announced when its Pro Day will be, and how you can watch it.

From the Notre Dame press release:

Notre Dame Pro Day Will Stream Live On Peacock March 21st

South Bend, Indiana — The University of Notre Dame football team will hold its annual NFL Pro Day on Thursday, March 21st, in the Irish Athletics Center. The annual event, which features former Fighting Irish football student-athletes showcasing their skills for National Football League coaching staffs and team representatives, will stream live on Peacock.

There will be more details to come before the event, including the start time and broadcast team.

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service providing audiences a singular, unmatched content destination. As one of the most complete streaming products on the market, Peacock offers exclusive breakout original series; more than 8,000 hours of live sports and entertainment programming; hit movies right after theaters from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination; next-day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo; fan-favorite library content; daily live news; as well as live channels from brands including Hallmark and WWE. Built on the foundation of NBCUniversal with a spirit that is all Peacock, the platform delivers for its audiences with innovative technology, creative partnerships, and entertainment that is truly entertaining.