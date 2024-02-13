 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: Notre Dame’s golden stained armpits and chaos

Happy Fat Tuesday

By Joshua Vowles, ndjrs, and Brendan McAlinden
Carlyle Holiday passes the ball

Joshua, Brendan, and Jude are back at it during the Notre Dame Football offseason, and boy do we have a lot to say. This episode is pretty chaotic. There’s a lot going on around the college football world - but not necessarily with the Irish. As you might guess... we hop all over the place. In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • Anniversary stuff.
  • Diving right into the chaos of the 2002 season and golden-stained armpits.
  • Joshua explains that he is NOT an alcoholic.
  • Coaches you can back in a fight.
  • The National Championship count.
  • The Welsh.
  • Stop being soft.
  • Brendan and Joshua do a deep dive into past rosters for the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings.
  • Playing surfaces... BRING THE GRASS BACK.
  • The UCLA head coaching situation.
  • The value of Chip Kelly.
  • A new era of college football started in 2020 and we have to separate it from the past.
  • Ski resorts.
  • The Michigan State Spartans and why they matter.
  • Notre Dame’s coaching staff situation.
  • The Super Bowl.
  • Vacationing in Florida (or anywhere really).
  • The coldness of Lake Superior.
  • We’re back talking about Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball.
  • Pierogis.
  • Podlore.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

