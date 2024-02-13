EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: Notre Dame’s golden stained armpits and chaos

Joshua, Brendan, and Jude are back at it during the Notre Dame Football offseason, and boy do we have a lot to say. This episode is pretty chaotic. There’s a lot going on around the college football world - but not necessarily with the Irish. As you might guess... we hop all over the place. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- Anniversary stuff.
- Diving right into the chaos of the 2002 season and golden-stained armpits.
- Joshua explains that he is NOT an alcoholic.
- Coaches you can back in a fight.
- The National Championship count.
- The Welsh.
- Stop being soft.
- Brendan and Joshua do a deep dive into past rosters for the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings.
- Playing surfaces... BRING THE GRASS BACK.
- The UCLA head coaching situation.
- The value of Chip Kelly.
- A new era of college football started in 2020 and we have to separate it from the past.
- Ski resorts.
- The Michigan State Spartans and why they matter.
- Notre Dame’s coaching staff situation.
- The Super Bowl.
- Vacationing in Florida (or anywhere really).
- The coldness of Lake Superior.
- We’re back talking about Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball.
- Pierogis.
- Podlore.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
