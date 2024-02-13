 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8 Notre Dame Players invited to the NFL Combine (and 2 Holy Cross players)

A Big Opportunity Awaits!

By Philip Gough
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 03 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL Combine released it’s list of 321 participants in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft. The combine will take place between February 29th - March 3rd. Notre Dame landed 8 on the list (it’s most since 2021) while my (our) Holy Cross Crusaders landed a whopping 2. I will have more details on combine predictions, NFL Draft predictions, and more as we have officially reached the dead period of “not football”.

Notre Dame Participants

QB Sam Hartman

RB Audric Estime

Notre Dame v Stanford Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

OL Joe Alt

OL Blake Fisher

DL Javontae Jean-Baptiste

LB JD Bertrand

LB Marist Liafau

CB Cam Hart

Holy Cross

WR Jalen Coker

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Holy Cross at UConn Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

OL C.J. Hanson

