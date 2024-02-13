The NFL Combine released it’s list of 321 participants in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft. The combine will take place between February 29th - March 3rd. Notre Dame landed 8 on the list (it’s most since 2021) while my (our) Holy Cross Crusaders landed a whopping 2. I will have more details on combine predictions, NFL Draft predictions, and more as we have officially reached the dead period of “not football”.

Notre Dame Participants

QB Sam Hartman

RB Audric Estime

OL Joe Alt

OL Blake Fisher

DL Javontae Jean-Baptiste

LB JD Bertrand

LB Marist Liafau

CB Cam Hart

Holy Cross

WR Jalen Coker

OL C.J. Hanson