The NFL Combine released it’s list of 321 participants in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft. The combine will take place between February 29th - March 3rd. Notre Dame landed 8 on the list (it’s most since 2021) while my (our) Holy Cross Crusaders landed a whopping 2. I will have more details on combine predictions, NFL Draft predictions, and more as we have officially reached the dead period of “not football”.
Notre Dame Participants
QB Sam Hartman
RB Audric Estime
OL Joe Alt
OL Blake Fisher
DL Javontae Jean-Baptiste
LB JD Bertrand
LB Marist Liafau
CB Cam Hart
Holy Cross
WR Jalen Coker
OL C.J. Hanson
