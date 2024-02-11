Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Fall to Wisconsin Badgers 3-2

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished their series against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. The Irish power play saw a boost, but the Badgers secured the sweep.

Game Summary (Wisconsin 3, Notre Dame, 2)

First Period

Wisconsin’s offense got after it early, while the Irish only logged two shots in the first ten minutes of play. Irish netminder Ryan Bischel passed some early tests from the Badgers, but Wisconsin’s William Whitelaw chalked up the first goal of the night exactly six minutes in.

Notre Dame’s Zach Plucinski headed to the penalty box for tripping. Just as the clock ran out on the Irish penalty kill, Bischel denied a shot from in front of the goal from Whitelaw.

With nearly two minutes left in the opening period, Wisconsin’s Quinn Finley took a penalty for hooking, but the Irish failed to capitalize on the power play.

Second Period

Two more Irish penalties came in the second period with a slashing call on Carter Slaggert and a roughing penalty on Henry Nelson, but the 1-0, Wisconsin score remained.

By the end of the second, the two teams matched with nine shots each.

Third Period

Following a hooking call on Wisconsin’s Tyson Dyck, Notre Dame’s Landon Slaggert found the back of the net to get the Irish on the board. The Irish had not scored on the power play in their last three games.

The team's leading scorer just doing what he does best... scoring goals.@slaggs_9 got us on the board tonight with this goal on the powerplay! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Z5inrAKfLo — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 11, 2024

Wisconsin’s Simon Tassy responded following a slashing call on Notre Dame’s Cole Knuble to break the tie on the power play and bring it to 2-1 Badgers, and Sawyer Scholl found the back of the net for a third Wisconsin goal about four minutes later.

Knuble scored with an extra attacker on the ice for Notre Dame’s second goal of the night, but it was not enough and the Badgers locked in the 3-2 win for the sweep.

Scoring

Wisconsin: William Whitelaw at 14:00 in the 1st with assists from Tyson Dyck and Joe Palodichuk

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert at 15:01 in the 3rd with assists from Trevor Janicke and Patrick Moynihan

Wisconsin: Simon Tassy at 10:21 in the 3rd with assists from Joe Palodichuk and Christian Fitzgerald

Wisconsin: Sawyer Scholl at 06:08 in the 3rd with an assist from Lucius Cruz

Notre Dame: Cole Knuble at 03:47 in the 3rd with assists from Landon Slaggert and Patrick Moynihan

Penalties

Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski for tripping at 12:01 in the 1st

Wisconsin: Quinn Finley for hooking at 02:09 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Carter Slaggert for slashing at 09:23 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Henry Nelson for roughing at 03:43 in the 2nd

Wisconsin: Ben Dexheimer for unsportsmanlike conduct at 18:58 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Danny Nelson for unsportsmanlike conduct at 18:58 in the 3rd

Wisconsin: Tyson Dyck for hooking at 16:08 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Cole Knuble for slashing at 11:21 in the 3rd

Wisconsin: Carson Bantle for charging at 04:27 in the 3rd

Goalies

Wisconsin: Kyle McClellan, 24 saves

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 23 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7:30 on Friday, February 16 in South Bend.

