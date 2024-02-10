Notre Dame Hockey Blows Early Lead, Loses to Wisconsin 4-2

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team began their stretch run this weekend on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Irish took an early lead behind a strong first period, but Wisconsin ramped up the pressure after that. Two goals at the end of the second period and another at the start of the third gave the Badgers all they needed for the win.

Game Summary: Notre Dame 2 - Wisconsin 4

First Period

Notre Dame got things started on the road despite being massively outshot 18-7. Notre Dame took the puck in their defensive zone and moved it up ice with a series of passes. Eventually Justin Janicke carried the puck into the offensive zone on the right side. Janicke threaded a pass across the slot that found Hunter Strand for an easy tap in.

Per 1 | The first media break sounds like a good time to highlight @hunter_strand's goal to give us the 1-0 lead here in Madison!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/UB2AgVR4oO — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 10, 2024

A few minutes later Janicke was at it again from the right faceoff circle, this time fighting off a defender to get another pass across goal. It wasn’t as clean this time but Tyler Carpenter was able to get on the end of the pass, control the puck, and put it into an open net.

END 1 | A strong first period gives the Irish the 2-0 lead through 20 minutes!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Kg19uVHj9Q — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 10, 2024

Second Period

The offenses leveled a bit in the second period with chances for both teams. After a major penalty on Notre Dame Wisconsin thought they cut the lead down on the ensuing power play. The goal was reviewed and overturned though for offsides. Wisconsin didn’t give up though and finally got their first goal with 38 seconds left in the period. They went back to work quickly and scored the tying goal 15 seconds later.

Third Period

The third period started the way the second ended, and just over a minute into the final frame the Badgers took the lead with their third straight goal. Notre Dame had some chances over the final 20 minutes but Wisconsin looked the better team and the Irish never really seemed like they would equalize. The Badgers sealed the game with an empty net goal with 2 minutes to go.

Scoring

ND: Hunter Strand (4) at 8:25 in the 1st assisted by Justin Janicke and Tyler Carpenter

ND: Tyler Carpenter (5) at 17:22 in the 1st assisted by Justin Janicke and Hunter Strand

WISC: Christian Fitzgerald (5) at 19:22 in the 2nd assisted by Ben Dexheimer

WISC: David Silye (5) at 19:37 in the 2nd assisted by Anthony Kehrer and Cruz Lucius

WISC: David Silye (6) at 1:18 in the 3rd assisted by Cruz Lucius and Simon Tassy

WISC: Carson Bantle (11) on the EN at 18:00 in the 3rd assisted by Simon Tassy

Penalties

ND: Paul Fischer 2 for roughing at 18:40 in the 1st

ND: Zach Plucinski 5 for grabbing the facemask at 4:55 in the 2nd

ND: Zach Plucinski game misconduct at 4:55 in the 2nd

WISC: Carson Bantle 2 for roughing at 11:26 in the 2nd

ND: Paul Fischer 2 for cross-checking at 4:56 in the 3rd

WISC: Simon Tassy 2 for holding at 6:31 in the 3rd

ND: Henry Nelson 5 for hitting from behind at 11:53 in the 3rd

ND: Henry Nelson game misconduct at 11:53 in the 3rd

Goalies

ND: Ryan Bischel made 34 saves on 37 shots in the loss

WISC: Kyle McClellan saved 21 of 23 shots for the win

Up Next

Game two on Saturday night in what is as close to as must win game for Notre Dame as you will see during the regular season.