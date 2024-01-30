We just talked about this on the podcast... Notre Dame released a full list of new jersey numbers for early enrollees and transfers — as well as a few number changes by some veterans.

First look at new numbers for 2024 #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/B0e7pYdTBV — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) January 30, 2024

NEWCOMERS

#1 Jordan Clark — S

#2 Jayden Harrison — WR

#9 R.J. Oben — DE

#10 Kris Mitchell — WR

#10 Loghan Thomas — DE

#12 C.J. Carr — QB

#13 Riley Leonard — QB

#14 Micah Gilbert — WR

#17 Cam Williams — WR

#20 Aneyas Williams — RB

#21 Kedron Young — RB

#23 Kennedy Urlacher — S

#27 Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa — LB

#30 Bryce Young — DE

#42 Cole Mullins — DL

#54 Anthonie Knapp — OL

#59 Sean Sevillano — DL

#71 Styles Prescod— OL

#73 Peter Jones — OL

#85 Jack Larsen — TE

#89 Eric Lindstrom — DL

#90 Eric Goins — K

#96 Joseph Vinci — LS

#98 Mitch Jeter — K

NUMBER CHANGES

LB Jaiden Ausberry #23 ——> #4

RB Jeremiyah Love #12 ——> #4

WR Jordan Faison #80 ——> #5

S Adon Shuler #21 ——> #8

CB Micah Bell #16 ——> #11

DL Kahanu Kia #?? ——> #43

The numbers are what they are and it’s fine... except maybe with Jeremiyah Love. I feel like the Ricky Watters comparisons were strong and I wanted to see more.

Jordan Faison’s number change means he’s definitely winning the Biletnikoff Award now. Just wanted y’all to know that.