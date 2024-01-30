We just talked about this on the podcast... Notre Dame released a full list of new jersey numbers for early enrollees and transfers — as well as a few number changes by some veterans.
First look at new numbers for 2024 #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/B0e7pYdTBV— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) January 30, 2024
NEWCOMERS
#1 Jordan Clark — S
#2 Jayden Harrison — WR
#9 R.J. Oben — DE
#10 Kris Mitchell — WR
#10 Loghan Thomas — DE
#12 C.J. Carr — QB
#13 Riley Leonard — QB
#14 Micah Gilbert — WR
#17 Cam Williams — WR
#20 Aneyas Williams — RB
#21 Kedron Young — RB
#23 Kennedy Urlacher — S
#27 Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa — LB
#30 Bryce Young — DE
#42 Cole Mullins — DL
#54 Anthonie Knapp — OL
#59 Sean Sevillano — DL
#71 Styles Prescod— OL
#73 Peter Jones — OL
#85 Jack Larsen — TE
#89 Eric Lindstrom — DL
#90 Eric Goins — K
#96 Joseph Vinci — LS
#98 Mitch Jeter — K
NUMBER CHANGES
LB Jaiden Ausberry #23 ——> #4
RB Jeremiyah Love #12 ——> #4
WR Jordan Faison #80 ——> #5
S Adon Shuler #21 ——> #8
CB Micah Bell #16 ——> #11
DL Kahanu Kia #?? ——> #43
The numbers are what they are and it’s fine... except maybe with Jeremiyah Love. I feel like the Ricky Watters comparisons were strong and I wanted to see more.
Jordan Faison’s number change means he’s definitely winning the Biletnikoff Award now. Just wanted y’all to know that.
Loading comments...