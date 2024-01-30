According to multiple reports, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard will miss winter workouts as he recovers from a procedure on his foot to clean up an injury from the 2023 college football season.

QB Riley Leonard expected to be 100% for #NotreDame spring practice after surgery

Duke transfer underwent surgery early this month on his right ankle for an injury he suffered Sept. 30 against ND.https://t.co/J2KAlgNDuL pic.twitter.com/D54zize24Q — Eric Hansen (@EHansenND) January 30, 2024

In 2023 Riley was playing quarterback for the Duke Blue Devils and in the game against Notre Dame, he suffered an ankle injury during a sack by Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross. That injury kept Leonard out of the lineup several times during the remainder of the season, and severely impacted his performance when he did play.

While it’s mostly been reported that this only affects winter workouts and NOT the spring practice season — there were apparently some reports that said otherwise. Irish head trainer Rob Hunt took to Twitter (again) to scold the media for inaccurate reporting.

Story not accurate. Do better. https://t.co/4jGkq150Wa — Rob Hunt (@rob3atc) January 30, 2024

So anyways...

Hopefully this doesn’t have any type of negative impact this spring as the Irish offense will take shape under new offensive coordinator, Mike Denbrock. Besides Leonard, the Irish have three other scholarship quarterbacks in Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey, and C.J. Carr that will all need work throughout the spring practice season.