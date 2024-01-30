 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: Irish quarterback Riley Leonard will miss winter workouts

And maybe that’s it?

By Joshua Vowles
Notre Dame v Duke Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard will miss winter workouts as he recovers from a procedure on his foot to clean up an injury from the 2023 college football season.

In 2023 Riley was playing quarterback for the Duke Blue Devils and in the game against Notre Dame, he suffered an ankle injury during a sack by Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross. That injury kept Leonard out of the lineup several times during the remainder of the season, and severely impacted his performance when he did play.

While it’s mostly been reported that this only affects winter workouts and NOT the spring practice season — there were apparently some reports that said otherwise. Irish head trainer Rob Hunt took to Twitter (again) to scold the media for inaccurate reporting.

So anyways...

Hopefully this doesn’t have any type of negative impact this spring as the Irish offense will take shape under new offensive coordinator, Mike Denbrock. Besides Leonard, the Irish have three other scholarship quarterbacks in Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey, and C.J. Carr that will all need work throughout the spring practice season.

