EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: Notre Dame Football Dungeons and Dragons Part 1

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan break out their robes from the Tower of High Sorcery to breakdown Notre Dame Football’s roster (including transfers and early enrollees) going into spring football. In this episode:

HELLO!

The Red Bull gambit.

The alleged protocol of a 50/50 drawing.

Cranberry sauce and its allegiances.

REVIEWS!

Getting a week’s worth in one shot.

Y’all ready for some Dungeons and Dragons?

Brendan sets the table.

The boys go through the entire spring roster to figure out who is what.

Bard twitter is going to have our ass.

The barbarians of the Great White North.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

