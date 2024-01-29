 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fighting Irish Football: It’s time to replace the mums inside Notre Dame Stadium

Get it over with

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
POLAND-RELIGION-CEMETERY-CHURCH
This picture shows the inside of the St Bartholomews Church also known as the Skull Chapel in Czermna District of Kudowa, Poland on October 31, 2017. The skull Chapel is a mass ossuary built in 1776 by the local parish priest Waclaw Tomaszek. The interior and crypt contain remains of people who died during Thirty Years War (1618-1648), three Silesian Wars (1740-1763) and because of epidemics. Estimated number of remains stored in the chapel is 3.000 plus over 20.000 in the basement. 
NATALIA DOBRYSZYCKA/AFP via Getty Images

Somewhere in between making fun of the Arizona State Sun Devils for hiring the coward known as Dino Babers, and the scooter ban on campus... my good friend Brendan reminded me of my long held belief that the mums inside Notre Dame Stadium need replaced — immediately.

No — I’m not talking about the need of mum replacement like a basic mom replaces mums each fall while under the spell a psychotic trance created by too much pumpkin spice and overheating in the 87 degree midwestern sun while wearing a beanie. Those needs certainly need addressed at some point — maybe even by the US Congress — but that’s not my intent today.

My dream is that the mums are replaced with the skulls and bones of the faithful. Notre Dame is a Catholic institution after all, with strong European connections. If we are going to have a replica of the Grotto at Lordes, why not pay homage to one of the handful of churches that are literally made of skulls and bones?

Views And People Of Portugal Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images

We probably can’t (and shouldn’t) go dig up some old graves for the bones, but I don’t think it would be too difficult to find a nice number of alumni and fans to donate a few bucks and a few bones to forever be enshrined inside Notre Dame Stadium. They’ll probably need some type of dispensation from the church, especially since Catholicism is pretty strict about things such as cremation (which a person can do, but the ashes must be buried right after the funeral rites and NOT scattered). But, I think, once you explain to the bishops that this is necessary to finally rid Notre Dame Stadium of the mums and to win a national championship — I can’t see any reason why they would rule against putting dem bones in the planters.

I’m just saying... I kind of love the offseason.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...