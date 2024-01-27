Women’s Basketball Game Preview: Notre Dame VS UConn

Always The Intriguing Matchup

On Saturday evening, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team goes into their yearly matchup against the UConn Huskies. This year, the context will be Storrs, CT for a Top-15 matchup. Of course as we all know, the Irish and the Huskies have a loonnngggg and storied rivalry, always playing every season despite not being in the same conference for over a decade now.

Since we last caught up, the 14-4 Irish have gone 1-1 since their win against UVA. They dismantled Wake Forest six days ago 75-56 but then dropped a tough game at home to Syracuse, 79-65 just two days ago. Syracuse, also ranked, gave the Irish fits as the game went into the fourth quarter tied at 51. Syracuse opened up the scoring and went back to NY with a strong win. Because of that, the Irish are looking to bounce back in a STRONG way against a true rival.

UConn always has a story, and their story is of course Paige Bueckers, the phenom guard for the Huskies. Bueckers averages just over 20 points per game. Her teammate, Forward Aaliyah Edwards, averages over 8 rebounds per game, too. UConn is ranked #8 in the nation, too. They are 17-3, dropping games very early in the season to NC State, UCLA, and Texas. This is always a challenge and fierce battle against Geno Auriemma’s squad. Niele Ivey will be bringing Hannah Hidalgo and the rest of the team into a tough environment hoping to play the spoiler.

How To Watch

Tune into Fox to catch the highly anticipated matchup on Saturday night. The game is at 8 PM ET.

Go Irish.