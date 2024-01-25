We’re hitting our winter stride in the Midwest with some wild weather, so here’s the wild news for Notre Dame Football (and stuff) today...

GOOD BYE NO LONGER

The ACC released its full 2024 college football schedule, and it looks like they changed their minds. Usually we could expect a number of the Notre Dame ACC opponents granted a bye week before they take on the Irish — but not this season. No ACC program has a bye week before they play Notre Dame. It’s like they finally figured out that it wasn’t working. Jim Phillips must have AI.

SPRING IS COMING

Notre Dame officially announced that the annual Blue-Gold Spring Football Game will be on April 20 at 1:00 PM EST and will be available on Peacock.

HARBAUGH IS GONE

Jim Harbaugh is no longer the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. The current national championship winning head coach is leaving Ann Arbor to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers (before the NCAA can slap a show cause and vacant three years worth of wins).

So... what if Brian Kelly takes the job?

Breaking: Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan to accept the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, sources tell ESPN.



The Chargers get their man while the national champions now have a head-coach opening. pic.twitter.com/e937qd03hP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

SPEAKING OF MICHIGAN...

The Wolverines have a brutal schedule next season that ends with the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. I’m sorry... that’s the “Over $13,000,000 Ohio State Buckeyes” and if you forget about it... Lane Kiffin is here to remind everyone.

REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Spent $13 Million And Counting In NIL Money In Attempt To Field Elite Roster - Gridiron Heroics https://t.co/DGcjTfBIch — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 21, 2024

