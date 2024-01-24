Notre Dame Men’s Basketball: Irish Lose 73-61 to Miami

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team lost again this evening, falling to the Miami Hurricanes at Purcell Pavilion by a final score of 73-61.

The Irish were led on the evening by Markus Burton, who scored 15 points and also had 4 assists. Braeden Shrewsberry (10 points, 4 rebounds) and J.R. Konieczny (13 points, 6 rebounds) also chipped in, while Tae Davis added 9 points and 4 boards.

ND shot 37% from the floor and 29% (10-of-34) from three, driven primarily by a cold first half and an ice cold final 5 minutes of the game. Notre Dame also managed to turn the ball over 15 times, while also forcing Miami to turn it over 15 times in a sloppy, defensive-minded affair.

The Hurricanes were paced on the night by Norchad Omier, who had a fantastic night in scoring 33 points while shooting 12-of-14 from the field and also adding 10 rebounds for a dominant double-double. Kyshawn George (11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists), Bensley Joseph (10 points), and Nijel Pack (10 points, 5 assists) also had nice games.

Jim Larrañaga’s squad shot 49% on the evening, including 35% from three-point range. They tied the Irish on the boards, with both squads reeling in 35 rebounds on the evening.

The first half began with the two teams going back and forth, trading leads until the Hurricanes built an 18-14 lead at the under-12 media timeout. The Irish managed to get some plays from Tae Davis and Markus Burton to keep things close, cutting their deficit to 2 points multiple times.

The Hurricanes, though, seemed to always have an answer, with Omier especially seeming to always have a dunk ready to go to respond to an Irish basket. There was a stretch of three straight Miami possessions where Omier dunked the ball, extending their lead, which eventually was 8 points at halftime.

Omier finished the half with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while Notre Dame struggled to get buckets, shooting 29% from the field and 25% from three-point range during the period. The two teams combined for 15 turnovers in the half as well.

In the second half, Notre Dame got out to a blazing-hot start, using a 9-2 run over the first few minutes of play to cut the Hurricanes lead to one point. Shrewsberry was big during that stretch, scoring 5 points including a deep three to nearly even the score.

ND’s defense was also a big factor in the early going of the second half, forcing a nearly 5-minute drought for Miami’s offense. A Tae Davis putback bucket gave ND their first lead since the first half, but Miami found their groove a bit again, using a few buckets to retake a 4-point lead.

Then, the Irish really turned it on and got the crowd into it, with Burton enjoying a sequence of getting a bucket, swatting a Miami shot attempt, and then scoring again on the other end. Julian Roper II followed that soon after with an emphatic blocked shot of his own, and then Konieczny drilled a three to give the Irish the lead once again.

Unfortunately for the Irish, the rest of this game would be pretty ugly. Over the next 9+ minutes, the Hurricanes would go on a 24-9 run that included a 16-2 Miami stretch and a 5+ minute scoring drought by the Irish. During that time, guys like Logan Imes and Shrewsberry made a few plays to try to get a last-gasp run going, but the Irish’s inability to hit open three-pointers and their propensity for turning the ball over in key moments allowed Miami to run away with a double-digit victory.

With the loss, Notre Dame falls to 7-12 on the season and 2-6 in ACC play. They will pick it back up on Saturday, 1/27 when they play host to the Boston College Eagles, a team who just defeated the Irish 63-59 last week at BC.