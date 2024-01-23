 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: Irish lose a couple of seniors to spring attrition

There will be more over the next couple of months

By Joshua Vowles
Clemson v Notre Dame Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Before Notre Dame Football even gets into spring football mode, two seniors have already left the program.

OL Andrew Kristofic

Andrew Kristofic has been mostly a backup during his time at Notre Dame, but over the course of the last two seasons he has had significant time at both guard and center. In truth, Kristofic would have been very much in the mix to start in 2024, but he has a different plan for life. Andrew is ready to begin his professional career in business, and will put football behind him.

DT Gabe Rubio

Another name not on the spring roster released by Notre Dame is that of defensive tackle Gabe Rubio. The senior from Missouri is stepping away from Notre Dame for the entire spring semester due to personal reasons. It’s unclear if Rubio will return to Notre Dame this summer, this fall, or ever again.

One of the things about Notre Dame is that in order to be successful in what they want to do, they need to be old in the trenches. However, while losing a couple of seniors before spring football isn’t ideal — it does allow for more reps for those that need it. Truthfully, Rubio is probably the greater loss, but with Zeke Correll, Joe Alt, and Blake Fisher all gone in 2024, the experience Kristofic would have brought to the table stings a little bit.

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Quarterback C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli Riley Leonard -
Running Back Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne - Devyn Ford
Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman, Davis Sherwood -
Wide Receiver Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith, Jordan Faison - Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas Kris Mitchell, Beaux Collins, Jayden Harrison
Center - - Ashton Craig - -
Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler, Pat Coogan -
Tackle Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod, Guerby Lambert Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner - Tosh Baker
Defensive Tackle Sean Sevillano Devan Houstan, Armel Mukam, Brenan Vernon Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Jason Onye Howard Cross, Rylie Mills
Defensive End Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas Boubacar Traore Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka Kahanu Kia Jordan Botelho, RJ Oben
Linebacker Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Jaylen Sneed - Jack Kiser
Safety Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Xavier Watts, Jordan Clark, Rod Heard
Cornerback Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis
Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) - Mitch Jeter (K)
Totals 23/85 (23) 45/85 (22) 62/85 (17) 73/85 (11) 88/85 (15)

