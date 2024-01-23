Before Notre Dame Football even gets into spring football mode, two seniors have already left the program.
OL Andrew Kristofic
Andrew Kristofic has been mostly a backup during his time at Notre Dame, but over the course of the last two seasons he has had significant time at both guard and center. In truth, Kristofic would have been very much in the mix to start in 2024, but he has a different plan for life. Andrew is ready to begin his professional career in business, and will put football behind him.
O-lineman Andrew Kristofic ready to focus on life after #NotreDame football@insideNDsports Free storyhttps://t.co/OFegBi0ys1 pic.twitter.com/3oFN49hgv5— Eric Hansen (@EHansenND) January 23, 2024
DT Gabe Rubio
Another name not on the spring roster released by Notre Dame is that of defensive tackle Gabe Rubio. The senior from Missouri is stepping away from Notre Dame for the entire spring semester due to personal reasons. It’s unclear if Rubio will return to Notre Dame this summer, this fall, or ever again.
Defensive lineman Gabe Rubio is not currently listed on #NotreDame’s 2024 spring roster.— Charleston Bowles (@cbowles01) January 23, 2024
According to a Notre Dame spokesperson, @insideNDsports was told Rubio is stepping away to attend to some personal matters.
: @3RD13
Full story: https://t.co/Hww5dVAuuZ pic.twitter.com/QTSIqXj0Pl
One of the things about Notre Dame is that in order to be successful in what they want to do, they need to be old in the trenches. However, while losing a couple of seniors before spring football isn’t ideal — it does allow for more reps for those that need it. Truthfully, Rubio is probably the greater loss, but with Zeke Correll, Joe Alt, and Blake Fisher all gone in 2024, the experience Kristofic would have brought to the table stings a little bit.
2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|C.J. Carr
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Riley Leonard
|-
|Running Back
|Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young
|Jerimiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|-
|Devyn Ford
|Tight End
|Jack Larsen
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon
|Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman, Davis Sherwood
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate
|Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith, Jordan Faison
|-
|Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|Kris Mitchell, Beaux Collins, Jayden Harrison
|Center
|-
|-
|Ashton Craig
|-
|-
|Guard
|-
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler, Pat Coogan
|-
|Tackle
|Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod, Guerby Lambert
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|-
|Tosh Baker
|Defensive Tackle
|Sean Sevillano
|Devan Houstan, Armel Mukam, Brenan Vernon
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Jason Onye
|Howard Cross, Rylie Mills
|Defensive End
|Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas
|Boubacar Traore
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Kahanu Kia
|Jordan Botelho, RJ Oben
|Linebacker
|Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Jaylen Sneed
|-
|Jack Kiser
|Safety
|Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich
|-
|-
|Xavier Watts, Jordan Clark, Rod Heard
|Cornerback
|Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Specialists
|-
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|-
|Mitch Jeter (K)
|Totals
|23/85 (23)
|45/85 (22)
|62/85 (17)
|73/85 (11)
|88/85 (15)
Loading comments...