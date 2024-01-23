Before Notre Dame Football even gets into spring football mode, two seniors have already left the program.

OL Andrew Kristofic

Andrew Kristofic has been mostly a backup during his time at Notre Dame, but over the course of the last two seasons he has had significant time at both guard and center. In truth, Kristofic would have been very much in the mix to start in 2024, but he has a different plan for life. Andrew is ready to begin his professional career in business, and will put football behind him.

DT Gabe Rubio

Another name not on the spring roster released by Notre Dame is that of defensive tackle Gabe Rubio. The senior from Missouri is stepping away from Notre Dame for the entire spring semester due to personal reasons. It’s unclear if Rubio will return to Notre Dame this summer, this fall, or ever again.

One of the things about Notre Dame is that in order to be successful in what they want to do, they need to be old in the trenches. However, while losing a couple of seniors before spring football isn’t ideal — it does allow for more reps for those that need it. Truthfully, Rubio is probably the greater loss, but with Zeke Correll, Joe Alt, and Blake Fisher all gone in 2024, the experience Kristofic would have brought to the table stings a little bit.