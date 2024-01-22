Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are finally back together as one to open this Notre Dame football pod machine like it was a nuclear ICBM. In this episode:

HELLO!

Moving on from Iowa football to Iowa Women’s basketball... and we have an argument surrounding Caitlin Clark.

The wives are developing groupthink without communicating.

The saga of Hicksville High School competition cheer continues.

Jude has an issue with hats being worn backwards and Joshua defends the rites and rituals of a man in his mid-forties (pictures are discussed that may or may not be known).

Buzzing about some possible Notre Dame football uniform combinations.

Joshua is beside himself (still) about the 2024 schedule and trashes Independent status.

Let’s draft the 12 team college football playoff and figure out how this ends.

Why are we doing this again?

Hot junk.

We did the thing.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

