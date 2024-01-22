Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are finally back together as one to open this Notre Dame football pod machine like it was a nuclear ICBM. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- Moving on from Iowa football to Iowa Women’s basketball... and we have an argument surrounding Caitlin Clark.
- The wives are developing groupthink without communicating.
- The saga of Hicksville High School competition cheer continues.
- Jude has an issue with hats being worn backwards and Joshua defends the rites and rituals of a man in his mid-forties (pictures are discussed that may or may not be known).
- Buzzing about some possible Notre Dame football uniform combinations.
- Joshua is beside himself (still) about the 2024 schedule and trashes Independent status.
- Let’s draft the 12 team college football playoff and figure out how this ends.
- Why are we doing this again?
- Hot junk.
- We did the thing.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
