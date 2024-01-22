 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: Drafting Notre Dame’s improbable run through the College Football Playoff

Predicting the future is our profession

By Joshua Vowles, ndjrs, and Brendan McAlinden
College Football Playoff Semifinal Head Coaches - News Conference Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are finally back together as one to open this Notre Dame football pod machine like it was a nuclear ICBM. In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • Moving on from Iowa football to Iowa Women’s basketball... and we have an argument surrounding Caitlin Clark.
  • The wives are developing groupthink without communicating.
  • The saga of Hicksville High School competition cheer continues.
  • Jude has an issue with hats being worn backwards and Joshua defends the rites and rituals of a man in his mid-forties (pictures are discussed that may or may not be known).
  • Buzzing about some possible Notre Dame football uniform combinations.
  • Joshua is beside himself (still) about the 2024 schedule and trashes Independent status.
  • Let’s draft the 12 team college football playoff and figure out how this ends.
  • Why are we doing this again?
  • Hot junk.
  • We did the thing.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

