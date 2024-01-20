The Notre Dame Fighting Irish overpowered the Penn State Nittany Lions 6-3 Saturday in a stunning series closer in South Bend. The Irish recovered from a shocking third-period stumble to lock in the win.

Game Summary (Irish 6, Nittany Lions 3)

First Period

In a physical game from the puck drop, the Nittany Lions went crazy at the Irish net, outshooting Notre Dame 6-1 before four minutes had passed in the first.

The two teams made it a feisty first period; Penn State’s Reese Laubach and Notre Dame’s Paul Fischer took roughing penalties and Irish goaltender Ryan Bischel took a slashing call about seven minutes in.

In a surge toward the Irish crease, Laubach scored the first goal of the game with nearly two minutes left in the first, but received a five-minute major for charging the goaltender.

Second Period

The Irish entered the second on the power play and Notre Dame forward Patrick Moynihan found the back of the net less than a minute into the period to get his team on the board and tie things up.

Notre Dame’s Jake Boltmann headed to the box for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the Nittany Lions failed to capitalize on the power play.

Landon Slaggert scored about eight minutes in to claim the 2-1 lead for the Irish.

Ryan Bischel saved a shot from in front of the goal from Christian Sarlo with nine seconds left in the period and the Irish advantage remained. By the end of the second, the Irish narrowly outshot the Nittany Lions 12-11.

Third Period

The final period kicked off with a hooking call on Penn State’s Jimmy Dowd Jr. As the clock ran down on the Irish power play, Moynihan snagged his second goal of the night and eighth of the season to bring it to 3-1 Irish. Penn State’s Simon Mack answered with his team’s second goal of the night without missing a beat to amp up the game.

A shocking Irish own goal on a delayed penalty tied the game 3-3. A hooking penalty on Laubach immediately followed, and unfazed Irish forward Danny Nelson quickly reclaimed the lead on the power play to bring it to 4-3, Irish.

The Nittany Lions pulled Liam Souliere from the net with nearly two minutes left in the period. Empty netters from Trevor Janicke and Nelson gave the Irish the last word with a 6-3 win.

Scoring

Penn State: Reese Laubach at 01:58 in the 1st with assists from Matt DiMarsico and Aiden Fink

Notre Dame: Patrick Moynihan at 19:17 in the 2nd, unassisted

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert at 08:10 in the 2nd with assists from Patrick Moynihan and Cole Knuble

Notre Dame: Patrick Moynihan at 17:24 in the 3rd with assists from Cole Knuble and Hunter Strand

Penn State: Simon Mack at 16:08 in the 3rd with an assist from Jacques Bouquot

Penn State: Matt DiMarsico at 12:39 in the 3rd, unassisted

Notre Dame: Danny Nelson at 11:18 in the 3rd with assists from Trevor Janicke and Justin Janicke

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke at 01:41 in the 3rd with an assist from Landon Slaggert

Notre Dame: Danny Nelson at 00:34 in the 3rd with an assist from Landon Slaggert

Penalties

Penn State: Jacques Bouquot for faceoff violation at 08:45 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Paul Fischer for roughing at 06:40 in the 1st

Penn State: Reese Laubach for roughing at 06:40 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel for slashing at 06:49 in the 1st

Penn State: Reese Laubach for charging the goaltender at 01:58 in the 1st, 5-minute major

Penn State: Jarod Crespo for cross-checking at 01:12

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann for unsportsmanlike conduct at 11:23 in the 2nd

Penn State: Jimmy Dowd Jr. for hooking at 19:17 in the 3rd

Penn State: Reese Laubach for hooking at 12:39 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 35 saves

Penn State: Liam Souliere, 27 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 2 in South Bend.

