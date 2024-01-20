Notre Dame Hockey Wins Series Opener Over Penn State 4-1

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team is into the most important part of their schedule now, as the rest of the season will be all Big Ten conference matchups. This weekend the Penn State Nittany Lions are visiting South Bend for two games. On Friday, Notre Dame withstood a strong offensive showing from Penn State early to take a lead that they never relinquished.

Game Summary: Notre Dame 4 - Penn State 1

First Period

As soon as the puck dropped on Friday night Penn State dominated everything except the scoreboard. They led the first 20 minutes in shots 17-4, but two of those Irish shots came in the last five minutes, and two of the four were goals.

The first goal was scored by Danny Nelson after Paul Fischer took a shot from the right faceoff circle that was saved by Noah Grannan in goal. A huge rebound fell right to Nelson to the left though and he put the puck into a wide open net for the 1-0 lead.

The second goal came with less than one second on the clock in the first period with the Irish shorthanded. Again Nelson was involved but this time it was by making a breakout pass to Trevor Janicke who entered the offensive zone on a breakaway and fired a puck high and into the net with 0.6 seconds remaining.

Second Period

After failing to extend their lead early in the second period on the power play, Notre Dame looked like they might let the lead slip away when Penn State cut it in half halfway through. Just a few minutes later though the Irish fourth line, which did a lot of heavy lifting defensively, was rewarded with a goal to extend the lead again. This time it was Maddox Fleming who forced a turnover at the top of the offensive zone and took a shot from the faceoff circle that restored the 2 goal lead.

Third Period

The third period was fairly quiet for both teams until the final six minutes. Notre Dame took a penalty to go down a man, and shortly after Penn State pulled the goalie for a 6-on-4 advantage. The Irish were pinned in their own zone for most of the rest of the game and were bailed out by some timely shot blocks and a well placed goal post.

Repeated attempts at the empty net saw several icings prevent the Irish from clearing the puck or changing lines, until finally Ryan Siedem was able to put one on target and seal the game away 4-1.

Scoring

ND: Danny Nelson (5) at 6:28 in the 1st assisted by Paul Fischer and Jake Boltmann

ND: Trevor Janicke (7) SH at 20:00 in the 1st assisted by Danny Nelson

PSU: Dylan Lugris (7) at 10:51 in the 2nd assisted by Alex Servagno and Dane Dowiak

ND: Maddox Fleming (3) at 14:35 in the 2nd unassisted

ND: Ryan Siedem (2) EN at 18:45 in the 3rd unassisted

Penalties

ND: Henry Nelson 2 for roughing after the whistle at 6:41 in the 1st

PSU: Jacques Bouquot 2 for roughing after the whistle at 6:41 in the 1st

ND: Grant Silianoff 2 for boarding at 10:12 in the 1st

ND: Henry Nelson 2 for hooking at 18:18 in the 1st

PSU: Tyler Paquette 2 for hooking at 3:53 in the 2nd

PSU: Ryan Kirwan 2 for cross checking at 16:18 in the 2nd

PSU: Aiden Fink 2 for cross checking at 3:22 in the 3rd

ND: Maddox Fleming 2 for boarding at 7:36 in the 3rd

ND: Justin Janicke 2 for cross checking at 14:05 in the 3rd

Goalies

ND: Ryan Bischel made 38 saves on 39 shots for the win

PSU: Noah Grannan saved 21 of 24 shots in the loss

Up Next

Game two in the series on Saturday night with Notre Dame looking for a big sweep at home.