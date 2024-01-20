Early Preseason Notre Dame Men’s Lacrosse News

It’s the middle of January, the weather in the Midwest is wintery and snowy and if you live anywhere near South Bend, IN, you have been either shoveling your driveway (multiple times) or staying inside as much as you can over the last week or so. As they say in Game of Thrones, “Winter is coming,” well it has already arrived. With that, what has also arrived is the start of practice for our Fighting Irish men’s lacrosse team. The defending champs got things underway a little over a week ago and the ND Lacrosse twitter handle let the world know that the season is underway:

Back like we never left#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/c33eTkLbML — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) January 10, 2024

Preseason Podcast:

For those of you who like podcasts, I recently put together my 2024 preseason look at our Irish and you can listen here on Spotify (also available on apple podcasts as well) - Exit 77: Episode 66 previewing the 2024 Fighting Irish Lacrosse Team. I had a lot of fun putting the episode together as I mixed in some clips from 2022 and then also a lot of highlights from Memorial Day weekend when Notre Dame was crowned the champions of the 2023 season. Additionally, I went through the roster on a player by player basis and took a look at what we know of the schedule so far. It will be my goal, along with this column this spring, to put out a weekly podcast on Irish lacrosse and catching folks up on what took place across our matchups and what is ahead. I am hoping that those of you who read this column also join me along for the ride on the podcast side of things.

Preseason Lists and Recognition:

Lots of preseason polls and lists are starting to come out and while these don’t mean anything at the end of the day, it is nice to see lots of Irish players getting recognized. We are still awaiting word from Inside Lacrosse on their lists, but USA Lacrosse Magazine has come out with their preseason All Americans and the Irish are featured prominently:

First Team:

Attack - Pat Kavanagh

Midfield - Eric Dobson

SSDM - Ben Ramsey

Goalie - Liam Entenmann

Honorable Mention:

Attack - Chris Kavanagh

LSM - Will Donovan

FO - Will Lynch

First note: I believe these lists were made before Chris Conlin announced he was coming back for another year with ND as he would have probably been on the Honorable Mention list.

Second note: Will Donovan was the first team all ACC LSM last year, but somehow Tyler Carpenter from Duke is the pre-season third team LSM on this list. But I digress...

Last note to add to things: Eric Dobson and Liam Entenmann both were recognized as the Preseason Players of the year at their positions....





The fifth and final season of Liam Entenmann's historic Notre Dame career is on tap. The grad student earned the honor from @USALacrosseMag.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/HHrF0rfTng — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) January 18, 2024





Eric Dobson earns the honor from @USALacrosseMag with a monster senior season on deck.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/p6kyv00NJa — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) January 18, 2024

Scrimmage this Sunday at the Loftus Center:

It’s everyone’s first opportunity to get a look at the Irish this weekend on Sunday as Air Force will be coming to town for a scrimmage at the Loftus Center (11:40 AM EST start). I have plans to be there and am excited to see how the boys look and learn a little more about the squad. While I don’t expect a lot of our starters to be out there a ton, this is an opportunity for some of the other players to earn some playing time during the season.

Here are a few things that I will be watching:

-Who is our third close defenseman joining Conlin and Napolitano?

-How are our four transfers looking, where are they fitting into the lineup / what might their roles be this year?

-How are the middie lines coming together? Is Will Angrick back and fully healthy?

-Any sophomores make the leap into more playing time this year?

-Any freshmen that are challenging for playing time?

-What do Faison and Buchner look like out there?

-Who is locking down the backup goalie spot?

I am sure it will a great day of lacrosse and I would imagine that the Loftus Center will be jumping for this first look at our Irish. Can’t wait and looking forward to getting the championship defense underway on Sunday with this preseason matchup.

Go Irish!!!